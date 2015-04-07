AOC Releases Two New 27 Gaming Monitors - Q27G2U and CQ27G2U

AOC releases two new 27 QHD gaming monitors with VA panels the AOC Q27G2U and the curved AOC CQ27G2U gaming monitors. Both monitors sports a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with support for AMD FreeSync Technology for smoother and stutter-free gameplay. The VA panels boast a 3000:1 native contrast ratio with 120% sRGB and 90% AdobeRGB coverage offering superb colour accuracy. The AOC CQ27G2U curved gaming monitor features a 1500R curvature offering a different visual immersion compared to flat gaming monitors.
AOC G2 Series Gaming Monitor FeaturesQHD resolution: 27 display with QHD resolution in a comfortable 109 PPI pixel density.
144 Hz refresh rate: High refresh rate geared for gaming for fluid animation having a faster visual response of whats happening in-game.
1ms MPRT: Eliminates motion blur and shows a clear, sharp image in each frame.
AMD FreeSync support: Supports variable refresh rate (VRR) technology with AMD FreeSync eliminating stutter caused by V-Sync and tearing.
High native contrast ratio and vivid colours: The VA panels feature 3000:1 native contrast ratio and cover 90% AdobeRGB, 120% sRGB and 85% NTSC colour gamut delivering vivid colours and lifelike visuals.
Ergonomics: The AOC CQ27G2U and Q27G2U gaming monitors come with ergonomic stands to achieve comfortable gaming.
Flexibility: The gaming monitors come with a built-in USB 3.0 hub with four ports with quick charging to support a wide variety of peripherals and devices.
Specifications
Model: CQ27G2U/Q27G2U
Monitor Size: 27 inch
Max. Resolution: 2560x1440
Refresh Rate: 144Hz
Response Time (mprt): 1ms
Panel Type: VA
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
FreeSync: 48-144
Brightness: 250
Contrast (dynamic): 80M:1
Contract (static): 3000:1
Viewing Angle (CR10): 178°/178°
Pricing and Availability
The AOC Q27G2U Gaming Monitor will be available this January at an MSRP of £279, the AOC CQ27G2U Curved Gaming Monitor will be available in February at an MSRP of £289.