AOC Releases Two New 27 Gaming Monitors - Q27G2U and CQ27G2U

AOC Q27G2U Gaming Monitor



AOC CQ27G2U Curved Gaming Monitor

AOC G2 Series Gaming Monitor Features

Specifications

Model: CQ27G2U/Q27G2U

Monitor Size: 27 inch

Max. Resolution: 2560x1440

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Response Time (mprt): 1ms

Panel Type: VA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

FreeSync: 48-144

Brightness: 250

Contrast (dynamic): 80M:1

Contract (static): 3000:1

Viewing Angle (CR10): 178°/178°

: 27” display with QHD resolution in a comfortable 109 PPI pixel density.: High refresh rate geared for gaming for fluid animation having a faster visual response of what’s happening in-game.: Eliminates motion blur and shows a clear, sharp image in each frame.: Supports variable refresh rate (VRR) technology with AMD FreeSync eliminating stutter caused by V-Sync and tearing.: The VA panels feature 3000:1 native contrast ratio and cover 90% AdobeRGB, 120% sRGB and 85% NTSC colour gamut delivering vivid colours and lifelike visuals.: The AOC CQ27G2U and Q27G2U gaming monitors come with ergonomic stands to achieve comfortable gaming.: The gaming monitors come with a built-in USB 3.0 hub with four ports with quick charging to support a wide variety of peripherals and devices.The AOC Q27G2U Gaming Monitor will be available this January at an MSRP of £279, the AOC CQ27G2U Curved Gaming Monitor will be available in February at an MSRP of £289.