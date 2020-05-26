AOC To Roll Out New P2-series Business Monitors From June

June 2020



22P2DU, 22P2Q: £119, £129

24P2Q, 24P2C, Q24P2Q: £159, £189, £199

27P2Q, Q27P2Q: £189, £259



July 2020



27P2C, U27P2: £219, £339



August 2020



CU34P2A: £399

In the times of growing need for monitors with bigger size, improved connectivity and image quality, display specialistannounces the new P2 series monitors for professional users. Covering an extensive range of display sizes from 21.5 (54.7 cm), 23.8 (60.4 cm), 27 (68.6 cm) and ultra-wide 34 (86 cm), AOC acknowledges its users distinct needs and individual setups. Except for the 34 ultrawide CU34P2A with its curved (1500R) VA panel, all other models are equipped with flat IPS panels. They ensure true-to-life colour reproduction, wide gamut coverage, and wide viewing angles (178/178°) perfectly suited for content creation and editing. Selected models (24P2C and 27P2C) with USB-C port provide an easier display, data and power connection to mobile devices with a single USB-C cable. The KVM switch included in these models allows the user to switch the keyboard and mouse between two PCs (connected via USB-C and USB hub uplink).AOCs P2 series improves upon its predecessor, the award-winning P1 series. All new models sport a sleek 3-side borderless design. The dark, brushed finish in the lower bezel and the stand radiates the elegance of the design beautifully. The slim width of the side bezels also enables nearly seamless multi-monitor setups aimed at increased productivity. Out of the box, the P2 series displays can be assembled easily without any tools. Thanks to its quick release switch, disassembling the monitor is just as quick and convenient. The built-in cable management opening allows for a clean, clutter-free desk. The stands height (150mm), tilt (-5~35°), swivel (180°) and (except the ultrawide CU34P2A) pivot (90°) adjustment capability makes it very accessible to ergonomic alterations, which is especially useful when sharing desks or working in flexible offices, a concept that is being more and more adapted by public administrations and also start-ups. All of the series ten models provide a complete feature set and are equipped with a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, a USB uplink port, and 2x2W built-in speakers. The 4-port USB 3.2 hub increases connectivity and enables high-speed data transfer.All 21.5, 23.8 and 27 models come equipped with IPS panels to ensure the most accurate colour reproduction possible, covering a large colour gamut (up to 123.3% sRGB and up to 90.9% DCI-P3). All ten models of the P2 series offer wide viewing angles of 178/178° to virtually eliminate brightness and colour shift when viewed off-centre. Those who need extra sharpness and clarity can opt for the 23.8 Q24P2Q or the 27 Q27P2Q with QHD (1440p), the 27 U27P2 with crystal-clear UHD (2160p) resolution or the ultrawide 34 CU34P2A with UWQHD resolution (3440 x 1440). All other models include Full HD (1080p) resolution.All models (except U27P2 and CU34P2A) support 4 ms response time and 75 Hz refresh rate. This 25% increase compared to common 60 Hz monitors and the VRR support achieve far smoother cursor movement and general responsiveness, free of tearing or stuttering.The ultrawide CU34P2A differs from the rest of the P2 crowd, thanks to its impressive 21:9 aspect ratio, high 3440 x 1440 UWQHD resolution, 300 nits brightness, 1 ms MPRT (moving picture response time) and AMD FreeSync support. Its 1500R curved VA display produces punchy colours, deep blacks and high contrast, increasing immersion in the image content and providing a comfortable use of the horizontal screen space at the same time. In addition, the CU34P2As panel increases the fluidity of moving images even more thanks to its 100 Hz refresh rate. As such, the CU34P2A is a legitimate solution to immensely improve productivity, while is also seriously capable in terms of gaming and entertainment purposes for after-work leisure time.The P2 series monitors offer a wide variety of ports in different models (see table below for complete overview). While most models are equipped with industry-standard VGA, DVI, DisplayPort and HDMI inputs to cater for both legacy and modern systems, the 24P2C and the 27P2C are especially future-proof choices with the most versatile connections. The monitors include a USB-C input alongside their USB hubs, so laptops can be connected to the monitor via a single USB-C cable. The display signal is transferred via USB-C (DisplayPort alternate mode), as well as high-speed data, while powering and charging the notebook at the same time (USB Power Delivery). When the monitor is connected to a desktop PC using the USB uplink cable, and the keyboard and mouse are also connected to the monitor, the built-in KVM switch enables the ability to seamlessly switch the connected keyboard and mouse between two different sources. This will come in useful, for example when a user brings their work laptop to use at the home office with the 24P2C or 27P2C. The laptop can then be connected via USB-C to the monitor and the user can change via the KVM switch to control the work laptop, or the home desktop PC with a single keyboard/mouse set.To comply with the latest requirements in terms of power efficiency and environmental regulations, all P2 models are certified with EnergyStar 8, TCO 8 and EPEAT Gold. All ten models additionally include AOCs Flicker-Free technology to eliminate power-based flicker by using DC instead of PWM, and the Low Blue Light mode, reducing potentially harmful blue wavelengths and offering a comfortable use in reduced ambient light.Availability and MSRPs of the P2 series:A detailed specification chart for the P2 series is reproduced below: