AOC's Entry-level B2 Monitor Series Gains Three New Members

Display specialistannounces three new monitors from their entry-level monitor line-up, the. Ranging from 21.5 (54.7 cm) to 23.8 (60.4 cm) to 27 (68.6 cm) display sizes, all three models feature beautiful 3-side borderless frames and Full HD resolution (1080p), an ultra slim profile and a clean rear with VESA mount support. The monitors offer wide viewing angles (178°), which guarantees an unaltered colour experience from every viewpoint. The 21.5 model 22B2H employs a VA panel with deep blacks and popping colours, while the 23.8 24B2XH and the 27 27B2H are equipped with IPS panels reproducing true-to-life colours. VGA and HDMI 1.4 inputs enable various devices to be easily connected. All three models are suitable for the desk of any user who seeks a basic and cost-efficient screen.AOCs B2 series monitors provide a solid set of features: the crisp Full HD resolution (1920x1080) and true colours of the IPS panel (24B2XH and 27B2H) or the impressive contrast the VA panel delivers (22B2H) suit everything from work or study to watching movies or occasional gaming. All panels support a 75 Hz refresh rate, displaying 25% more frames each second than a regular 60 Hz monitor in order to achieve smoother cursor movements and videos.Despite being entry-level with affordable pricing, these monitors are 3-side borderless, which means that the panels edges blend with the bezels, giving the impression of a floating image. Such sleek design also allows productivity-increasing multi-monitor setups without distracting bezels.All three models of the B2 series are equipped with both VGA and HDMI inputs, as well as a headphones output. This means even legacy PCs using VGA can be connected and modernised with a great display. Furthermore, modern sources such as desktop or mobile PCs, DVD or Blu-ray players, gaming consoles and others are easily plugged in via HDMI.The features do not end here  the B2 series also employs Flicker-Free technology, which eliminates flickering by using DC (Direct Current) instead of PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) when adjusting the brightness level. This prevents headaches and eye strain, which are often caused by flickering images.Additionally, to ease eye fatigue in dark hours and low light conditions, the LowBlue Mode reduces the monitors emission of potentially damaging blue wavelengths.AOCs B2 Series will be available in February at the following RRPs: 22B2H at £79, 24B2XH at £99 and 27B2H at £129. Each monitor is covered by a 3 year limited warranty.More information and technical specifications are available at: