AORUS C501G Warhawk Chassis Spotted Online
GIGABYTE partnered with COUGAR and introduced the AORUS C501G Warhawk gaming chassis which has been spotted online at Asian online stores. The AORUS C501G Warhawk is an ATX chassis that features RGB lighting, dark tempered glass panels, and AORUS branding in the front and side of the case. The chassis sports tempered glass side panels on both the left and right sides. The chassis also sports an angular front panel with an RGB lighting strip running vertically and the AORUS Falcon logo. The top panel features an aesthetic mesh design worthy of a premium gaming chassis. The RGB lighting is certified compatible with the GIGABYTE RGB Fusion software.
The AORUS C501G Warhawk is packed with several premium features youd find in flagship cases. The cases have a rotating PCIe slot that allows for easy switching between vertical and horizontal graphics card mounting orientation. The chassis also features a cable management bracket similar to NZXTs H Series cases. The cable management bracket has an integrated graphics card holder to support long and heavy GPUs. On the bottom of the chassis is a universal mounting bracket for custom liquid cooling hardware. The AORUS C501G Warhawk also comes with an integrated RGB controller that supports up to 6 ARGB devices.
AORUS C501G Warhawk Specs
Product Code: GB-AC501G
Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, micro ATX, ATX, CEB, Extended-ATX
Cooling Support:
- Top: Up to 360mm radiators, Up to 3x 120mm fans
- Front: Up to 360mm radiators, Up to 3x 120mm/140mm fans
- Rear: Up to 120mm radiator, 1x 120mm fan
Front I/O: Power Button, RGB Button, 2x USB 3.0 Type-A, 3.5mm Audio ports
Dimension: H= 523mm, W= 232mm, D= 518mm
Pricing and Availability
The AORUS C501G Warhawk chassis is currently available in China, Taiwan, and Korea. Now available at JD.com for 1699 Yuan (approximately $245). No information regarding availability in other regions as of this writing.
