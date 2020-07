AORUS C501G Warhawk Chassis Spotted Online

Product Code: GB-AC501GMotherboard Support: Mini-ITX, micro ATX, ATX, CEB, Extended-ATXCooling Support:- Top: Up to 360mm radiators, Up to 3x 120mm fans- Front: Up to 360mm radiators, Up to 3x 120mm/140mm fans- Rear: Up to 120mm radiator, 1x 120mm fanFront I/O: Power Button, RGB Button, 2x USB 3.0 Type-A, 3.5mm Audio portsDimension: H= 523mm, W= 232mm, D= 518mmThe AORUS C501G Warhawk chassis is currently available in China, Taiwan, and Korea. Now available at JD.com for 1699 Yuan (approximately $245). No information regarding availability in other regions as of this writing.