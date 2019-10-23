AORUS Gen5 10000 NVMe SSD Teases Speeds Exceeding 10,000MB/s



Claimed speeds provided by GIGABYTE

GIGABYTEs take on the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD

AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD equips the latest Phison PS5026-E26 8-channel controller, providing users with the ultimate control of random read speed. Along with an over 200-layer stack structure, maximum 2400MT/s bandwidth 3D-TLC NAND Flash, and LPDDR4 cache design, AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD unleashes the full potential of PCIe® 5.0 performance with 10 GB/s ultra-fast access speed, which is a 40% increase over the last generation. Enhanced by the multi-core architecture PS5026-E26 controller, AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD not only improves AI multitasking operations, but takes content creators, gamers, and users eager for extreme performance to the next level.At the same time, the GIGABYTE R&D team continues to verify next-generation NAND Flash and components, which can further boost performance and access speed to more than 12 GB/s. This prepares GIGABYTE to be the first-mover in the market while bringing users the premium performance of PCIe® 5.0 SSD with the distinguished power of GIGABYTE engineering.Normally, high-speed SSDs generate massive amounts of heat during full-speed operation, and thermal throttling is activated as a protection to prevent data loss and wear on the memory chips and controllers, however, it slows down the transfer rate and performance. As many of the new generation of motherboards already incorporate a built-in M.2 heatsink, the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD is specially designed to with an easily removable full-covered copper heatsink. Users can flexibly choose to use the built-in heatsink on their motherboards or the enclosed heatsink with AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD according to their needs.The AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD features an NVMe M.2 interface design. To release the breakthrough performance of 10GB/s read speed, PCIe® 5.0 supported motherboards, GIGABYTE new generation motherboards, Z690 and above, are highly recommended to take advantage of this new technology. Enhanced by R&Ds professional adjustment, comprehensive verification and monitoring software, GIGABYTE motherboards with more stability and optimized performance are definitely the best choice for users.GIGABYTE did not reveal pricing for the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD as of this writing.