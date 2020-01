AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box Now Available

Key Features

Equipped with a high-performance AORUS GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Graphics CardQuiet and Silent WATERFORCE All-in-one Water-cooling System Powered by AsetekDual Thunderbolt 3 Controller for Uninterrupted PerformanceSupports Real-Time Ray TracingPD 3.0 Delivering Up to 100W of power to your deviceSupport for 3 x USB 3.0, 1 x Ethernet PortGIGABYTE partners with Asetek to create the latest WATERFORCE cooling featuring the Asetek Gen6 cooling technology which GIGABYTE also uses with the recently released AORUS Liquid CPU Coolers.The AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box offers high-performance graphics computing whether its for gaming or rendering. Enable real-time ray tracing on an ultrabook or mini PC with the powerful GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics. Accelerate video editing, 3D animation, graphics design, and other productivity applications with ease.The AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box uses high-speed Thunderbolt 3 to connect with a laptop or PC. It also comes with an Ethernet port and two USB 3.0 ports. Video output ports include 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort, and 1x USB-C VirtualLink port.The AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box is now available in North America via Newegg for US$1,499.99.