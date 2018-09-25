AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box Now Available

GIGABYTE introduced the AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box back in November 2019 as the worlds first water-cooled high-performance external graphics solution. Featuring GIGABYTEs WATERFORCE cooling with a 240mm radiator, the AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box offers a good overclocking headroom. It supports up to four displays simultaneously for multi-monitor setups. The enclosure features RGB lighting zones powered by GIGABYTE RGB FUSION 2.0. The AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box comes bundled with a carry bag for easy transport.
Key FeaturesEquipped with a high-performance AORUS GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Graphics Card
Quiet and Silent WATERFORCE All-in-one Water-cooling System Powered by Asetek
Dual Thunderbolt 3 Controller for Uninterrupted Performance
Supports Real-Time Ray Tracing
PD 3.0 Delivering Up to 100W of power to your device
Support for 3 x USB 3.0, 1 x Ethernet Port
WATERFORCE Cooling
GIGABYTE partners with Asetek to create the latest WATERFORCE cooling featuring the Asetek Gen6 cooling technology which GIGABYTE also uses with the recently released AORUS Liquid CPU Coolers.
High-Performance Graphics
The AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box offers high-performance graphics computing whether its for gaming or rendering. Enable real-time ray tracing on an ultrabook or mini PC with the powerful GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics. Accelerate video editing, 3D animation, graphics design, and other productivity applications with ease.
Versatile Connectivity
The AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box uses high-speed Thunderbolt 3 to connect with a laptop or PC. It also comes with an Ethernet port and two USB 3.0 ports. Video output ports include 1x HDMI, 3x DisplayPort, and 1x USB-C VirtualLink port.
Pricing and Availability
The AORUS RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Box is now available in North America via Newegg for US$1,499.99.