Aqua Computer Introduces LEAKSHIELD Leak Prevention System

Watch the Aqua Computer LEAKSHIELD demonstration on the video below.LEAKSHIELD generates a negative pressure in the whole coolant loop, therefore in case of a leak, coolant cannot exit the system, but ambient air is sucked into the system. In order to ensure that there is a negative pressure everywhere in the system, the amount of negative pressure can be adjusted depending on the installed coolant pump.The Aqua Computer LEAKSHIELD can precisely calculate the current fill level of the reservoir by monitoring changes in pressure and the volume of pumped air.The LEAKSHIELD can also be used as an excellent leak tester. In leak tester mode, a negative pressure is generated in the system and then monitored for changes in pressure. An integrated, highly accurate pressure sensor in LEAKSHIELD continuously monitors changes in pressure enabling detection of very small leaks.Contrary to conventional liquid cooling systems wherein coolant is poured into the reservoir, the LEAKSHIELD’s negative pressure can easily suck cooling into the system which prevents spills and splashes.Current status and sensor data can be checked on the OLED display of LEAKSHIELD. The display can be freely rotated by 360 degrees. Integrated, digital RGB LEDs can visualize current status or be freely configured to match your personal preferences.Using the USB interface of LEAKSHIELD and the aquasuite Software , all data can be checked on the computer, additionally, hardware data available in the aquasuite can be transmitted to the device and displayed on the OLED display. The LEAKSHIELD also features an alarm function that can also be configured to create an emergency shutdown function.The LEAKSHIELD Leak Prevention System is available in two variants - LEAKSHIELD for ULTITUBE Reservoirs and LEAKSHIELD standalone system. Both available at Aqua Computer Shop for 119,90 EUR and 139,90 EUR, respectively.