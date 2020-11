Arctic Adds Liquid Freezer II 420 AIO Cooler

Multiple Award-Winning Cooler

The Right Configuration for Everyone

Arctic Liquid Freezer II Features

Since entering the market, the Liquid Freezer all-in-one series has won over hardware enthusiasts and independent tech reviewers around the world. After receiving numerous awards for performance, value, and operating silence, the Liquid Freezer II 240, our dual 120 mm PWM fan variant, was also awarded the coveted European Hardware Award 2020 in the category "Best CPU cooler (water)".With the additions of the Liquid Freezer II 420, ARCTIC's CPU water cooling series currently comprises a total of five product versions. Due to the long hoses and the availability of different sizes, the Liquid Freezer II can be used in a variety of ways, from small form factor PCs to big towers.Compatible with Intel and AMD socketsIn-house developed, PWM-controlled water pumpHigh performance enables overclockingMotherboard VRM cooling solutionFans optimized for high static pressureFully sheathed hosesIntegrated cable managementMaintenance-free water circuitSecure hold thanks to the backplateIncluded Arctic MX-4 Thermal PasteThe Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420 is now available at the Arctic webshop and partner resellers at a MSRP of $151.99/119.99 €/GBP. Now available at Amazon US and Amazon UK