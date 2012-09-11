Arctic Adds Liquid Freezer II 420 AIO Cooler

Arctic expands its Liquid Freezer II line-up of all-in-one liquid CPU coolers to include a 420mm radiator variant with three Arctic 140mm P-fans. The Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420 is the brands largest and most powerful variant of the water cooling series sporting a 458mm-long radiator. Like Liquid Freezer II sports a hybrid waterblock with active 40mm fan to cool the motherboard voltage converter. The Liquid Freezer II coolers support the latest AMD and Intel mainstream sockets. Arctic added support for the legacy AMD AM3+ socket for this cooler.
Multiple Award-Winning CoolerSince entering the market, the Liquid Freezer all-in-one series has won over hardware enthusiasts and independent tech reviewers around the world. After receiving numerous awards for performance, value, and operating silence, the Liquid Freezer II 240, our dual 120 mm PWM fan variant, was also awarded the coveted European Hardware Award 2020 in the category "Best CPU cooler (water)".
The Right Configuration for EveryoneWith the additions of the Liquid Freezer II 420, ARCTIC's CPU water cooling series currently comprises a total of five product versions. Due to the long hoses and the availability of different sizes, the Liquid Freezer II can be used in a variety of ways, from small form factor PCs to big towers.
Arctic Liquid Freezer II FeaturesCompatible with Intel and AMD sockets
In-house developed, PWM-controlled water pump
High performance enables overclocking
Motherboard VRM cooling solution
Fans optimized for high static pressure
Fully sheathed hoses
Integrated cable management
Maintenance-free water circuit
Secure hold thanks to the backplate
Included Arctic MX-4 Thermal Paste
Pricing and Availability
The Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420 is now available at the Arctic webshop and partner resellers at a MSRP of $151.99/119.99 /GBP. Now available at Amazon US and Amazon UK.