ARCTIC Adds Liquid Freezer III Pro 280 and Pro 420 AIOs To Lineup

Pro-Level Performance: Liquid Freezer III Pro Series

For years, the Liquid Freezer III Series has been renowned for its outstanding cooling performance, innovative features and easy installation, offering the best value for money. After multiple awards, including several times as ‘Best CPU Water Cooling’ at the European Hardware Awards, ARCTIC redefines the standard with the further optimised Pro Series.Liquid Freezer III Pro 420 and Pro 280 compared to the previous generation.The new ARCTIC Liquid Freezer III Pro 420 and Pro 280 models are now available at the ARCTIC webshop Available in the coming weeks:Liquid Freezer III Pro 420 A-RGB (Black)Liquid Freezer III Pro 420 A-RGB (White)Liquid Freezer III Pro 280 A-RGB (Black)Liquid Freezer III Pro 280 A-RGB (White) to follow at a later date.