ARCTIC Adds Liquid Freezer III Pro 280 and Pro 420 AIOs To Lineup

Maximum performance, comprehensive selection: With the new Liquid Freezer III Pro 420 and Pro 280 models, ARCTIC is expanding its AiO water cooler series to include all common radiator sizes. From the compact 240 mm to the impressive 420 mm, the Pro series offers an ideal solution for every setup. Initially, the new coolers will be available in the standard version; variants with A-RGB and in white will follow in the coming weeks.
Pro-Level Performance: Liquid Freezer III Pro SeriesFor years, the Liquid Freezer III Series has been renowned for its outstanding cooling performance, innovative features and easy installation, offering the best value for money. After multiple awards, including several times as Best CPU Water Cooling at the European Hardware Awards, ARCTIC redefines the standard with the further optimised Pro Series.
Performance Upgrade
Liquid Freezer III Pro 420 and Pro 280 compared to the previous generation.
Availability
The new ARCTIC Liquid Freezer III Pro 420 and Pro 280 models are now available at the ARCTIC webshop.
Available in the coming weeks:
Liquid Freezer III Pro 420 A-RGB (Black)
Liquid Freezer III Pro 420 A-RGB (White)
Liquid Freezer III Pro 280 A-RGB (Black)
Liquid Freezer III Pro 280 A-RGB (White) to follow at a later date.