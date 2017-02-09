ARCTIC Alpine 17 LP CPU Cooler Announced

Alpine 17 LP Installation Video





Today, ARCTIC, a leading manufacturer of low-noise PC coolers and components, introduces the Alpine 17 LP, a new low-profile case cooler.



The Alpine 17 LP relies on a slim and flat radial heat sink and a powerful fan. The installation height of the Alpine 17 LP is only 42.9 mm, making it ideal for small cases such as mini-ITX cases and HTCPs.



The fan has a wide speed range of 300 to 3000 rpm and remains very quiet, even at higher speeds. The Alpine 17 LP also has the typical ARCTIC 4-pin PWM fan connector and can be easily connected and conveniently regulated via pulse width modulation.



The cooler is mounted via push pins and therefore requires no additional tools. Thanks to the pre-applied MX-4 Thermal Paste, the entire assembly is quick and uncomplicated. ARCTIC gives the Alpine 17 LP the 6-year warranty typical for the manufacturer.



With its compatibility with the latest LGA 1700 processor generation from Intel, the compact top blower offers the optimal cooler for system integrators and barebone enthusiasts.