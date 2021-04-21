ARCTIC Boldly Extends Warranty To 6 Years For All Products

Last month, ARCTIC extends the warranty of its Liquid Freezer II Coolers to 6 years. Today, ARCTIC is taking it further extending the warranty of its entire product range beyond the legally required two-year warranty to a full six-year warranty. ARCTIC strongly believes in the quality and reliability of its products and is comfortable in the position to extend the warranty coverage.
"Our ARCTIC product promise is that every single product meets the highest standards and deserves the lasting trust of our customers. This is a promise that our customers can rely on and one that is now binding.
Statement from ARCTIC Founder, Magnus Huber
Statement from ARCTIC Founder, Magnus Huber
This warranty extension is effective immediately and applies retroactively to previously purchased products.
ARCTIC Monitor Mounts and Arms
ARCTIC monitor arms combine flexibility, ergonomic design, and functionality with an excellent price-performance ratio. With the new six-year warranty, customers now also benefit from a high level of additional security. Our extensive range offers a variety of brackets for table or wall mounting as well as practical expansion sets.
Check out ARCTICs monitor arm lineup at ARCTIC.de.