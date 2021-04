ARCTIC Boldly Extends Warranty To 6 Years For All Products

entire product range

"Our ARCTIC product promise is that every single product meets the highest standards and deserves the lasting trust of our customers. This is a promise that our customers can rely on – and one that is now binding.”

Statement from ARCTIC Founder, Magnus Huber

ARCTIC Monitor Mounts and Arms

ARCTIC monitor arms combine flexibility, ergonomic design, and functionality with an excellent price-performance ratio. With the new six-year warranty, customers now also benefit from a high level of additional security. Our extensive range offers a variety of brackets for table or wall mounting as well as practical expansion sets.Check out ARCTIC’s monitor arm lineup at ARCTIC.de