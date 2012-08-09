ARCTIC Extends Warranty of Liquid Freezer II Cooler To 6 Years

Starting today, all water coolers from the ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II Series will come with a six-year guarantee from the date of purchase. This extended warranty also applies retroactively to all Liquid Freezer II coolers that have already been purchased.
Outstanding cooling performance through liquid cooling without the complexity of conventional CPU water coolers: since entering the market, our all-in-one series Liquid Freezer II has been winning over hardware enthusiasts and independent tech reviewers worldwide. After numerous awards for performance, price, and downtime, with the extension to 6 years the ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II now also sets the highest standards in terms of warranty length.
The high quality of the built-in components as well as the excellent results of our long-term testing give us the assurance that the premium water cooler series, in addition to their strong performance, are also outstanding in quality and reliability. We are happy to share this reassurance with our customers.
ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II Series
ARCTIC currently has five models in the Liquid Freezer II lineup. See links and pricing below.
Liquid Freezer II 420: 119.99 (incl. VAT)
Liquid Freezer II 360: 109.99 (incl. VAT)
Liquid Freezer II 280: 89.99 (incl. VAT)
Liquid Freezer II 240: 79.99 (incl. VAT)
Liquid Freezer II 120: 59.99 (incl. VAT)
