ARCTIC Extends Warranty of Liquid Freezer II Cooler To 6 Years

Outstanding cooling performance through liquid cooling without the complexity of conventional CPU water coolers: since entering the market, our all-in-one series Liquid Freezer II has been winning over hardware enthusiasts and independent tech reviewers worldwide. After numerous awards for performance, price, and downtime, with the extension to 6 years the ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II now also sets the highest standards in terms of warranty length.



The high quality of the built-in components as well as the excellent results of our long-term testing give us the assurance that the premium water cooler series, in addition to their strong performance, are also outstanding in quality and reliability. We are happy to share this reassurance with our customers.

ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II Series