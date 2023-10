ARCTIC Freezer 4U-M for Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and PRO 7000 WX CPUs Launched

With the new generation of workstation processors also known as Storm Peak, AMD offers a significant performance boost compared to the previous series. The ARCTIC Freezer 4U-M was specifically tested by AMD for these high-performance CPUs and met the specified performance values with plenty of margin.The Freezer 4U-M stands as a multi-compatible server cooler, boasting an expansive contact surface and an enhanced mounting mechanism. It now offers compatibility with a wide range of Intel and AMD server processors, including Intel's LGA 4189 and LGA 4677, as well as AMD's SP6, sTR5, SP3, TR4, sTRX4, and sWRX8 sockets. Remarkably, despite its impressive cooling capabilities, the Freezer 4U consumes a mere 2.88 watts, ensuring exceptional efficiency in cooling even the most powerful processors with up to 96 cores and a TDP of up to 350 watts.The ARCTIC Freezer 4U-M is now available in the ARCTIC webshop for €63.99 MSRP.