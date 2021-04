ARCTIC Introduces 0dB Fans with RGB or ARGB

The new semi-passive case fans switch to the passive mode when the PWM signal falls below 10 %. This allows silent operation at low load while guaranteeing the highest performance when needed.At full speed, the hydrodynamic sleeve bearing and the new, rubberized contact surfaces reduce noise levels to a minimum. Plus, form has been considered as well as function: twelve RGB LEDs and a transparent rotor provide even, rich illumination.Thanks to high static pressure, the ARCTIC P12 PWM PST 0dB fans guarantee efficient cooling, even with increased air resistance. An integrated Y-splitter for fan and RGB connection also makes them easy to combine.P12 PWM PST RGB 0dB (left) | P12 PWM PST A-RGB 0dB (right)The ARCTIC P12 PWM PST 0dB fans are now available at Amazon UK and at the ARCTIC webshop. See MSRP below. ARCTIC P12 PWM PST RGB 0dB : 11.99 (single) ARCTIC P12 PWM PST A-RGB 0dB : 12.99 (single fan)/ 37.99 (triple fan)The RGB controller allows control of RGB products via software even without a corresponding motherboard. It can be integrated into any setup via the internal motherboard USB port and allows connection of RGB products on four independently controllable outputs.