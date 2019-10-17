Press Release
ARCTIC today introduces two new semi-passive case fans the P12 PWM PST RGB 0dB and P12 PWM PST A-RGB 0dB fans. A special 0-decibel mode enables completely silent operation when power is not needed. The P12 PWM PST 0dB fans are available in two different variants, with analogy RGB lighting as well as digital Addressable RGB lighting.
The new semi-passive case fans switch to the passive mode when the PWM signal falls below 10 %. This allows silent operation at low load while guaranteeing the highest performance when needed.
At full speed, the hydrodynamic sleeve bearing and the new, rubberized contact surfaces reduce noise levels to a minimum. Plus, form has been considered as well as function: twelve RGB LEDs and a transparent rotor provide even, rich illumination.
Thanks to high static pressure, the ARCTIC P12 PWM PST 0dB fans guarantee efficient cooling, even with increased air resistance. An integrated Y-splitter for fan and RGB connection also makes them easy to combine.
Specs
P12 PWM PST RGB 0dB (left) | P12 PWM PST A-RGB 0dB (right)
Pricing and Availability
The ARCTIC P12 PWM PST 0dB fans are now available at Amazon UK and at the ARCTIC webshop. See MSRP below.
ARCTIC P12 PWM PST RGB 0dB: 11.99 (single)
ARCTIC P12 PWM PST A-RGB 0dB: 12.99 (single fan)/ 37.99 (triple fan)
Also Available: P12 PWM PST RGB 0DB WITH RGB CONTROLLER
The RGB controller allows control of RGB products via software even without a corresponding motherboard. It can be integrated into any setup via the internal motherboard USB port and allows connection of RGB products on four independently controllable outputs.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« ASUS Announces All-New Mini PC PN51 Powered By Ryzen 5000 Series Processors · ARCTIC Introduces 0dB Fans with RGB or ARGB · TEAMGROUP Launches T-FORCE CARDEA A440 PCIe 4.0 SSD »