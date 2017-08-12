Arctic Introduces Alpine 23 CPU Cooler

Arctic introduces the new Alpine 23 CPU cooler, the improved successor of the Alpine AM4 CPU cooler. The new Alpine 23 boasts a revised assembly system and allows it to be installed into an existing AMD AM4 retention bracket for easy installation without added accessories; robust metal clips guarantee stability and safety. High-performance Arctic MX-2 thermal compound is pre-applied, making it easy to get started right out of the box. It comes with a PWM-controlled fan that delivers sufficient cooling at low noise levels.
Arctic Alpine 23 FeaturesPowerful yet very compact radial heat sink
Wide speed range
Lower power consumption & low vibration
Lower coil temperature means longer service life
Simple and safe assembly
Pre-applied MX-2 thermal compound
Arctic Alpine 23 Specifications
AMD Socket: AM4
Ram Clearance: Unlimited
Warranty: 6 Years
Outer Diameter: 93.4mm
Fin Material: Aluminium
Number of Fins: 50 Y-shaped Fins
Thermal Paste: Arctic MX-2 pre-applied
Fan Diameter: 90mm
Fan Speed: 100-2000RPM
Noise Level: 0.3 Sone
Current: 0.06A
Connector: 4-pin PWM
Dimensions: 98.6mm (L) x 121mm (W) x 65mm (H)
Weight: 275.5 grams
Pricing and Availability
The Arctic Alpine 23 CPU cooler is now available at Arctic.de and Amazon UK for 11.99 MSRP.