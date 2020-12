Arctic Introduces Alpine 23 CPU Cooler

Arctic Alpine 23 Features

Arctic Alpine 23 Specifications

AMD Socket: AM4

Ram Clearance: Unlimited

Warranty: 6 Years

Outer Diameter: 93.4mm

Fin Material: Aluminium

Number of Fins: 50 Y-shaped Fins

Thermal Paste: Arctic MX-2 pre-applied

Fan Diameter: 90mm

Fan Speed: 100-2000RPM

Noise Level: 0.3 Sone

Current: 0.06A

Connector: 4-pin PWM

Dimensions: 98.6mm (L) x 121mm (W) x 65mm (H)

Weight: 275.5 grams

Powerful yet very compact radial heat sinkWide speed rangeLower power consumption & low vibrationLower coil temperature means longer service lifeSimple and safe assemblyPre-applied MX-2 thermal compoundThe Arctic Alpine 23 CPU cooler is now available at Arctic.de and Amazon UK for 11.99 MSRP.