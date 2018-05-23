Press Release
ARCTIC is bringing a powerful LED case fan to market for the first time with its BioniX P120 A-RGB. The pressure-optimized, PWM-controlled 120 mm fan comes with 12 addressable RGB LEDs for a customisable colour experience.
The fan blades of the ARCTIC BioniX P120 A-RGB generate a focused airflow, ensuring highly efficient cooling even with increased air resistance on heatsinks, radiators, and covered case vents. The newly developed ARCTIC motor and the high-quality bearings ensure smooth running and particularly long service life. The fan speed of the ARCTIC BioniX P120 A-RGB can be adjusted synchronously with other fans in the speed range from 400 to 2300 RPM.
With many motherboards from common manufacturers, LEDs are controlled directly via an A-RGB connection on the mainboard; alternatively, they can be controlled using an external controller with remote control. With the ARCTIC BioniX P120 A-RGB bundle of three fans, the controller is included in the package.
The new BioniX P120 A-RGB fan is also impressive when it comes to installation and expandability. It is equipped with two 8-pin connectors that serve as input and output to pass on fan and lighting signals. This considerably simplifies the cabling. A connector block is included in the scope of delivery for wireless series connection.
Features
A-RGB for freely configurable lighting
Focused airflow for high efficiency on heatsinks and radiators
Easy installation and expansion thanks to connector technology
Modular cable management
Very quiet operation as a result of newly developed fan blades
PWM signal regulates the fan speed
Pricing and Availability
The BioniX P120 A-RGB is available in single pack and triple-fan + ARGB controller pack for £28.92 and £75.75, respectively. Now available at the ARCTIC webshop, coming soon at Amazon UK.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« MSI Unveils New Gaming Hardware at MSI Premiere 2021 · ARCTIC Introduces BioniX P120 A-RGB Fan