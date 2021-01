ARCTIC Introduces BioniX P120 A-RGB Fan

The fan blades of the ARCTIC BioniX P120 A-RGB generate a focused airflow, ensuring highly efficient cooling even with increased air resistance on heatsinks, radiators, and covered case vents. The newly developed ARCTIC motor and the high-quality bearings ensure smooth running and particularly long service life. The fan speed of the ARCTIC BioniX P120 A-RGB can be adjusted synchronously with other fans in the speed range from 400 to 2300 RPM.With many motherboards from common manufacturers, LEDs are controlled directly via an A-RGB connection on the mainboard; alternatively, they can be controlled using an external controller with remote control. With the ARCTIC BioniX P120 A-RGB bundle of three fans, the controller is included in the package.The new BioniX P120 A-RGB fan is also impressive when it comes to installation and expandability. It is equipped with two 8-pin connectors that serve as input and output to pass on fan and lighting signals. This considerably simplifies the cabling. A connector block is included in the scope of delivery for wireless series connection.A-RGB for freely configurable lightingFocused airflow for high efficiency on heatsinks and radiatorsEasy installation and expansion thanks to connector technologyModular cable managementVery quiet operation as a result of newly developed fan bladesPWM signal regulates the fan speedThe BioniX P120 A-RGB is available in single pack and triple-fan + ARGB controller pack for 28.92 and 75.75, respectively. Now available at the ARCTIC webshop , coming soon at Amazon UK