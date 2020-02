Arctic Introduces Freezer 7 X CPU Cooler

Arctic Freezer 7 X Technical Data

Heat Pipe: Direct Touch (6mm diameter x 2)

Heatsink: Aluminium Fins x44, Thickness 0.4mm

Thermal Compound: pre-applied Arctic MX-2

Fan: 1x 92mm, 300~2000 RPM, PWM controlled

Bearing: Fluid Dynamic Bearing

Connector: 4-pin PWM connector

Noise Level: 0.3 Sone

Current/Voltage: 0.07A/12V

Dimensions (LWH): 74.3 x 110.5 x 132.5mm

Net Weight: 425 grams

Socket Compatibility: Intel LGA 115X, 1200, 775 / AMD FM1, FM2+, AM3+ AM4

The Arctic Freezer 7 X is now available at partner resellers with an MSRP of US$16.99. Learn more about the Arctic Freezer 7 X here.