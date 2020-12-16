ARCTIC Introduces New P14 Slim PWM PST Slim Fan

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅09.06.2022 14:04:13
Press Release



Today, ARCTIC introduces a new 140mm case fan with a slim 16mm thickness, the ARCTIC P14 Slim PWM PST. Small form factor enthusiasts will appreciate the slender frame of ARCTICs latest case fan: with a mounting height of only 16 mm, the P14 Slim PWM PST takes up much less space than a standard case fan. This makes it an ideal choice for HTPC cases, SFF, and mini PCs.



The ARCTIC P14 Slim PWM PST employs ARCTICs signature PWM sharing technology (PST), allowing up to three additional fans to be connected in series. Fan speed can be controlled via PWM, and with a range of 150 to 1800 RPM, the P14 Slim PWM PST guarantees high cooling performance while keeping noise levels at a minimum.

Like all fans in ARCTICs P series, the ARCTIC P14 Slim PWM PST is optimised for static pressure. This ensures efficient cooling even with increased air resistance, making it a great choice for use on heatsinks and radiators as well as in small cases where tightly stacked components, cables, or tubes severely restrict free airflow.

Technical Data
Fan speed: 1501800 RPM
Airflow: 88.35 m³/h/52 CFM
Noise Level: 0.3 Sone
Static Pressure: 1.55 mm/H2O
Pin: 4-pin
Fan Bearing: Fluid Dynamic Bearing
Control Type: PWM PST
Dimensions (LWH): 140mm x 140mm x 16mm
Weight: 109 grams
Warranty: 6 Years


Availability
The new ARCTIC P14 Slim PWM PST is available from today in the ARCTIC Webshop, on Amazon.co.uk and in stores starting at £12.95. Also available in the United States on Amazon for $12.99.


