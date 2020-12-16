ARCTIC Introduces New P14 Slim PWM PST Slim Fan

Today, ARCTIC introduces a new 140mm case fan with a slim 16mm thickness, the ARCTIC P14 Slim PWM PST. Small form factor enthusiasts will appreciate the slender frame of ARCTICs latest case fan: with a mounting height of only 16 mm, the P14 Slim PWM PST takes up much less space than a standard case fan. This makes it an ideal choice for HTPC cases, SFF, and mini PCs.
The ARCTIC P14 Slim PWM PST employs ARCTICs signature PWM sharing technology (PST), allowing up to three additional fans to be connected in series. Fan speed can be controlled via PWM, and with a range of 150 to 1800 RPM, the P14 Slim PWM PST guarantees high cooling performance while keeping noise levels at a minimum.
Like all fans in ARCTICs P series, the ARCTIC P14 Slim PWM PST is optimised for static pressure. This ensures efficient cooling even with increased air resistance, making it a great choice for use on heatsinks and radiators as well as in small cases where tightly stacked components, cables, or tubes severely restrict free airflow.
Technical Data
Fan speed: 1501800 RPM
Airflow: 88.35 m³/h/52 CFM
Noise Level: 0.3 Sone
Static Pressure: 1.55 mm/H2O
Pin: 4-pin
Fan Bearing: Fluid Dynamic Bearing
Control Type: PWM PST
Dimensions (LWH): 140mm x 140mm x 16mm
Weight: 109 grams
Warranty: 6 Years
Fan speed: 1501800 RPM
Airflow: 88.35 m³/h/52 CFM
Noise Level: 0.3 Sone
Static Pressure: 1.55 mm/H2O
Pin: 4-pin
Fan Bearing: Fluid Dynamic Bearing
Control Type: PWM PST
Dimensions (LWH): 140mm x 140mm x 16mm
Weight: 109 grams
Warranty: 6 Years
Availability
The new ARCTIC P14 Slim PWM PST is available from today in the ARCTIC Webshop, on Amazon.co.uk and in stores starting at £12.95. Also available in the United States on Amazon for $12.99.