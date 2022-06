ARCTIC Introduces New P14 Slim PWM PST Slim Fan

Technical Data

Fan speed: 150–1800 RPM

Airflow: 88.35 m³/h/52 CFM

Noise Level: 0.3 Sone

Static Pressure: 1.55 mm/H2O

Pin: 4-pin

Fan Bearing: Fluid Dynamic Bearing

Control Type: PWM PST

Dimensions (LWH): 140mm x 140mm x 16mm

Weight: 109 grams

Warranty: 6 Years

The ARCTIC P14 Slim PWM PST employs ARCTIC’s signature PWM sharing technology (PST), allowing up to three additional fans to be connected in series. Fan speed can be controlled via PWM, and with a range of 150 to 1800 RPM, the P14 Slim PWM PST guarantees high cooling performance while keeping noise levels at a minimum.Like all fans in ARCTIC’s P series, the ARCTIC P14 Slim PWM PST is optimised for static pressure. This ensures efficient cooling even with increased air resistance, making it a great choice for use on heatsinks and radiators as well as in small cases where tightly stacked components, cables, or tubes severely restrict free airflow.The new ARCTIC P14 Slim PWM PST is available from today in the ARCTIC Webshop , on Amazon.co.uk and in stores starting at £12.95. Also available in the United States on Amazon for $12.99.