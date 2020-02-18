ARCTIC Introduces New X1 and X1-3D Monitor Mounts

ARCTIC introduces the new X1 and X1-3D monitor mounts featuring a sleek design and high load capacity of up to 15 kilograms. Both sports an exceptionally easy installation and handling. The X1 and X1-3D monitor mounts provide flexibility in monitor placement for a tidy workspace and neat cable management.
The ARCTIC X1 and X1-3D come in pre-assembled and ready for installation. It can be mounted on a desktop using the included sturdy table clamp and quickly adjusted with the practical mounting head. Both monitor mounts are compatible with VESA 75x75 and VESA 100x100 mounts, suitable for displays up to 43 and 49 ultrawide monitors.
ARCTIC X1
The ARCTIC X1 monitor arm is height adjustable and allows the monitor to rotate 360°, swivel 180°, and tilt up to 15°. When properly adjusted, it contributes to a healthy, ergonomic posture while sitting or standing.
ARCTIC X1-3D
With the integrated gas spring, the ARCTIC X1-3D offers even more freedom of movement in all directions. You can effortlessly pull up, push away, rotate or ergonomically adjust the height, depth and tilt. Screen cables disappear elegantly in the cable guide located in the arm.
Pricing and Availability
The ARCTIC X1 and X1-3D monitor mounts are now available at the ARCTIC webshop for 37.99 and 63.99, respectively.