ARCTIC Introduces New X1 and X1-3D Monitor Mounts

The ARCTIC X1 monitor arm is height adjustable and allows the monitor to rotate 360, swivel 180, and tilt up to 15. When properly adjusted, it contributes to a healthy, ergonomic posture while sitting or standing.With the integrated gas spring, the ARCTIC X1-3D offers even more freedom of movement in all directions. You can effortlessly pull up, push away, rotate or ergonomically adjust the height, depth and tilt. Screen cables disappear elegantly in the cable guide located in the arm.The ARCTIC X1 and X1-3D monitor mounts are now available at the ARCTIC webshop for 37.99 and 63.99, respectively.