ARCTIC Introduces Senza AI 370 Under Desk PC for AI Applications

ARCTIC has unveiled the Senza AI 370, a compact, under-desk PC designed to deliver high-performance computing for AI-driven workloads without the need for active cooling. Positioned as a silent productivity solution, the system leverages passive thermal design to eliminate fan noise while maintaining strong processing capabilities.
Built to integrate seamlessly into modern workspaces, the Senza AI 370 mounts discreetly beneath the desk, freeing up valuable surface space. A detachable front panel brings essential connectivity and controls within easy reach, offering a more convenient and clutter-free setup.
Passive Cooling for Silent Operation
The Senza AI 370 utilises ARCTICs passive cooling technology, completely eliminating the need for fans. This design enables truly silent operation, making it well-suited for focused work environments and noise-sensitive setups. With no moving parts involved, the system also benefits from reduced maintenance requirements and improved long-term reliability.
Designed for AI Workloads
Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, the Senza AI 370 is engineered to handle modern AI applications locally with ease. As a certified Copilot+ PC, it supports on-device AI processing, enabling faster and more secure workflows without relying heavily on the cloud. The integrated AMD Radeon 890M graphics further enhance the systems versatility, delivering capable performance for both productivity tasks and light graphical workloads.
Compact and Ready-to-Deploy
The system is delivered fully pre-assembled with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, allowing for immediate deployment straight out of the box. Its under-desk mounting design helps maintain a clean and organised workspace by keeping the system out of sight. Additionally, a detachable front I/O panel improves accessibility, ensuring essential ports and controls are always within easy reach.
Availability
The ARCTIC Senza AI 370 is available now via the ARCTIC webshop and selected retailers including Amazon and eBay, priced at 1,029.99 with a listed MSRP of 1,199.99.