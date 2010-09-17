ARCTIC Launches Freezer 50 CPU Air Cooler

With ARCTICs successful launch of the Freezer 50 TR for the AMD Ryzen Threadripper platform, ARCTIC launches the all-new Freezer 50 with broader compatibility, supporting the latest [url=amd.com/en-us/]AMD[/url] and Intel mainstream platforms. The ARCTIC Freezer 50 is a dual-tower cooler and is one of the most powerful air coolers that ARCTIC has developed to date. It comes equipped with six massive U-shaped, direct-touch heat pipes, 104 aluminium fits, and two fans. The Freezer 50 uses a combination of 120mm and 140mm P-Fans in a push-pull configuration that produces strong airflow for uncompromised cooling. ARCTIC offers the Freezer 50 with an optional A-RGB remote controller.
ARCTIC Freezer 50 FeaturesDual-tower design with 6 heatpipes for maximum performance
Compatible with Intel and AMD sockets
Addressable RGB for fully customizable illumination
Two pressure-optimised fans (120mm and 140mm)
Wide RPM Range for highest performance and low noise level
Easy mounting solution
Award-winning ARCTIC MX-4 thermal paste included
ARCTIC Freezer 50 with Optional A-RGB controllerThe ARCTIC Freezer 50 comes with an optional in-house developed A-RGB controller for users whose motherboards do not have an A-RGB connector. The controller can be freely placed in the housing, allowing for control of the effects and colour design via a convenient remote control.
Pricing and Availability
The ARCTIC Freezer 50 is now available at a MSRP of 59.99, while the Freezer 50 incl. A-RGB Controller is at 69.99 MSRP. Now available at the ARCTIC website and Amazon UK.