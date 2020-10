ARCTIC Launches Freezer 50 CPU Air Cooler

ARCTIC Freezer 50 Features

ARCTIC Freezer 50 with Optional A-RGB controller

Dual-tower design with 6 heatpipes for maximum performanceCompatible with Intel and AMD socketsAddressable RGB for fully customizable illuminationTwo pressure-optimised fans (120mm and 140mm)Wide RPM Range for highest performance and low noise levelEasy mounting solutionAward-winning ARCTIC MX-4 thermal paste includedThe ARCTIC Freezer 50 comes with an optional in-house developed A-RGB controller for users whose motherboards do not have an A-RGB connector. The controller can be freely placed in the housing, allowing for control of the effects and colour design via a convenient remote control.The ARCTIC Freezer 50 is now available at a MSRP of 59.99€, while the Freezer 50 incl. A-RGB Controller is at 69.99€ MSRP. Now available at the ARCTIC website and Amazon UK