ARCTIC Launches Freezer i35 A-RGB and Freezer A35 A-RGB Coolers

ARCTIC launches a new A-RGB CPU cooler to their flagship Freezer series, the Freezer i35 A-RGB for Intel systems and Freezer A35 A-RGB for AMD systems. Equipped with a powerful ARCTIC 120mm P-Fan with 12 A-RGB LEDs, it continues the tradition of strong cooling performance and durability of the Freezer portfolio and sets impressive light accents. The new Freezer cooler is offered in two separate configurations supporting either Intel or AMD. The Freezer i35 A-RGB supports the latest 12th generation Intel Core processors and the brand-new Intel LGA1700 socket.
The Freezer i35 A-RGB and Freezer A35 A-RGB coolers have a compact dimension of 133 x 91mm offering unrestricted memory slot combability. The adapted mounting system with two spring-loaded screws is easy to handle and allows perfectly even mounting pressure.
The Freezer i35 A-RGB and Freezer A35 A-RGB also impress with their top-notch performance. Four Direct-Touch heat pipes and an improved fin-stack design provide excellent heat transfer from the CPU into the heatsink. Combined with the award-winning P-fan and included MX-5 ultimate performance paste, heat dissipation is outstanding.
Compatibility
Freezer i35 A-RGB: Intel LGA 1700, Intel LGA 1200, Intel LGA 115X
Freezer A35 A-RGB: AMD AM4
Pricing and Availability
The ARCTIC Freezer i35 A-RGB and Freezer A35 A-RGB coolers are now available at the ARCTIC webshop for 42.99 and 44.99, respectively.