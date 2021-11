ARCTIC Launches Freezer i35 A-RGB and Freezer A35 A-RGB Coolers

Compatibility

Freezer i35 A-RGB: Intel LGA 1700, Intel LGA 1200, Intel LGA 115X

Freezer A35 A-RGB: AMD AM4

The Freezer i35 A-RGB and Freezer A35 A-RGB coolers have a compact dimension of 133 x 91mm offering unrestricted memory slot combability. The adapted mounting system with two spring-loaded screws is easy to handle and allows perfectly even mounting pressure.The Freezer i35 A-RGB and Freezer A35 A-RGB also impress with their top-notch performance. Four Direct-Touch heat pipes and an improved fin-stack design provide excellent heat transfer from the CPU into the heatsink. Combined with the award-winning P-fan and included MX-5 ultimate performance paste, heat dissipation is outstanding.The ARCTIC Freezer i35 A-RGB and Freezer A35 A-RGB coolers are now available at the ARCTIC webshop for 42.99 and 44.99, respectively.