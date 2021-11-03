ARCTIC Launches P14 Max White Fan

ARCTIC's strongest 140mm cooling fan is now available in white - the new ARCTIC P14 Max White. ARCTIC P14 Max White gives PC enthusiasts and PC modders more options in customising and colour-matching their components.
The ARCTIC P14 Max White is a powerhouse for the highest demands. Thanks to ARCTIC's Fluid Dynamic Bearing and a wide range of speeds between 400 and 2800 RPM, it runs ultra-silent at low speeds and delivers maximum power at full speed. The integrated 0 dB function ensures that the fan stops completely at less than 3% PWM. Like the other P-Max models, the high-speed fan impresses with a focused air flow and is ideal as a case fan and on heat sinks and radiators.
Key FeaturesExtremely Wide Speed Range:
Operates between 400 rpm and 2800 rpm, allowing for quiet performance and high efficiency in cooling systems.
Maximum Performance Without Compromises:
Delivers focused airflow and high static pressure, ideal for radiators, heat sinks, and enthusiasts seeking superior performance.
0 dB Mode Zero RPM:
PWM allows fan speed to drop to zero for silent operation during IDLE, with dynamic speed adjustment for peak performance when needed.
Improved Stability:
Closed fan wheel design ensures uniform pressure distribution, resulting in low-vibration operation even at high speeds.
Maximum Smoothness, Minimum Vibration:
Advanced ARCTIC motor reduces vibration to about 5% compared to standard DC motors, with rubber corner pads to further dampen vibrations.
Virtually Silent due to Fluid Dynamic Bearing:
Features a hydrodynamic bearing for quiet operation at low speeds while maintaining high performance at maximum speed, backed by a 6-year warranty.
Quality You Can Rely On:
Long-term testing under adverse conditions ensures product durability and quality, supported by a 6-year manufacturer's guarantee.
Pricing and Availability
The new ARCTIC P14 Max White is now available on the ARCTIC Webshop as well as Amazon, Amazon UK, eBay and selected partners. MSRP: 18.99 (single-fan pack)