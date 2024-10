ARCTIC Launches P14 Max White Fan

Key Features

The ARCTIC P14 Max White is a powerhouse for the highest demands. Thanks to ARCTIC's Fluid Dynamic Bearing and a wide range of speeds between 400 and 2800 RPM, it runs ultra-silent at low speeds and delivers maximum power at full speed. The integrated 0 dB function ensures that the fan stops completely at less than 3% PWM. Like the other P-Max models, the high-speed fan impresses with a focused air flow and is ideal as a case fan and on heat sinks and radiators.Operates between 400 rpm and 2800 rpm, allowing for quiet performance and high efficiency in cooling systems.Delivers focused airflow and high static pressure, ideal for radiators, heat sinks, and enthusiasts seeking superior performance.PWM allows fan speed to drop to zero for silent operation during IDLE, with dynamic speed adjustment for peak performance when needed.Closed fan wheel design ensures uniform pressure distribution, resulting in low-vibration operation even at high speeds.Advanced ARCTIC motor reduces vibration to about 5% compared to standard DC motors, with rubber corner pads to further dampen vibrations.Features a hydrodynamic bearing for quiet operation at low speeds while maintaining high performance at maximum speed, backed by a 6-year warranty.Long-term testing under adverse conditions ensures product durability and quality, supported by a 6-year manufacturer's guarantee.The new ARCTIC P14 Max White is now available on the ARCTIC Webshop as well as Amazon Amazon UK , eBay and selected partners. MSRP: 18.99 (single-fan pack)