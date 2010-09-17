ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II RGB Series Now Available in 280 and 420 Models

The ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II A-RGB and RGB all-in-one liquid CPU cooler models are now available in 280 and 420 models. The new ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II A-RGB models are compatible with the latest platforms and will come with mounting kits to support the next-generation Intel Alder Lake processors with LGA 1700 sockets.
Liquid Freezer II 280/420 A-RGB and RGB Coolers
With the efficient PWM-controlled pump, featuring a VRM fan for additional cooling in the socket area, as well as the proven 140 mm P-fans, achieving high static pressure with very low noise, the ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II series clearly sets itself apart from other all-in-one coolers and offers plenty of overclocking flexibility.
A maintenance-free water circuit and the integrated cable management, which hides the PWM and RGB cables in the hose sleeves, plus a six-year manufacturers warranty underline the high quality and complete the attractive price-performance ratio of the Liquid Freezer II range.
Pricing
ARCTIC LIQUID FREEZER II 280 RGB: US$119.99
ARCTIC LIQUID FREEZER II 420 RGB: US$155.99
ARCTIC LIQUID FREEZER II 280 A-RGB: US$119.99
ARCTIC LIQUID FREEZER II 420 A-RGB: US$155.99