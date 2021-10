ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II RGB Series Now Available in 280 and 420 Models

With the efficient PWM-controlled pump, featuring a VRM fan for additional cooling in the socket area, as well as the proven 140 mm P-fans, achieving high static pressure with very low noise, the ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II series clearly sets itself apart from other all-in-one coolers and offers plenty of overclocking flexibility.A maintenance-free water circuit and the integrated cable management, which hides the PWM and RGB cables in the hose sleeves, plus a six-year manufacturer’s warranty underline the high quality and complete the attractive price-performance ratio of the Liquid Freezer II range. ARCTIC LIQUID FREEZER II 280 RGB : US$119.99 ARCTIC LIQUID FREEZER II 420 RGB : US$155.99 ARCTIC LIQUID FREEZER II 280 A-RGB : US$119.99 ARCTIC LIQUID FREEZER II 420 A-RGB : US$155.99