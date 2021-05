ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II Series Now Available in RGB and A-RGB Models

"Our goal is to meet the needs of all customers by offering the widest possible range. With the addition of RGB and A-RGB solutions, we stay true to our line, but at the same time make the Liquid Freezer II the right choice for those who value visual effects in addition to pure performance", explains founder Magnus Huber.

Liquid Freezer II 240 RGB

Liquid Freezer II 240 A-RGB

The ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 240 RGB and Liquid Freezer II 240 A-RGB are now available at ARCTIC and partner resellers including Amazon . See pricing below:ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 240 RGB: 94.99/US$114.99ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 240 A-RGB: 109.99/US$119.99Although unannounced, the 360mm models have also been listed at Amazon and the Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB is available for purchase.ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB: $145.99ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 360 A-RGB: TBA