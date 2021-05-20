ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II Series Now Available in RGB and A-RGB Models

ARCTIC expands its flagship all-in-one liquid cooler series with RGB variants the Liquid Freezer II 240 RGB and Liquid Freezer II 240 A-RGB. These models come with the same award-winning cooler but bundled with RGB or A-RGB fans optimized for static pressure. The RGB fans come with either 12 RGB or 12 A-RGB LEDs paired with a transparent rotor with a closed design that provides rich illumination. The new RGB and A-RGB variants deliver superb cooling at extremely low noise with a whole new aesthetic.
"Our goal is to meet the needs of all customers by offering the widest possible range. With the addition of RGB and A-RGB solutions, we stay true to our line, but at the same time make the Liquid Freezer II the right choice for those who value visual effects in addition to pure performance", explains founder Magnus Huber.
Liquid Freezer II 240 RGBMulti Compatible All-In-One CPU Water Cooler with Analog RGB
Liquid Freezer II 240 A-RGBMulti Compatible All-In-One CPU Water Cooler with Digital A-RGB
Pricing and Availability
The ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 240 RGB and Liquid Freezer II 240 A-RGB are now available at ARCTIC and partner resellers including Amazon. See pricing below:
ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 240 RGB: 94.99/US$114.99
ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 240 A-RGB: 109.99/US$119.99
Although unannounced, the 360mm models have also been listed at Amazon and the Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB is available for purchase.
ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 360 RGB: $145.99
ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 360 A-RGB: TBA