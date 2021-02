ARCTIC Releases All-Black Case Fan Range

Specifications

Description: 80mm PWM case fanFan Speed: 300-2000 rpmAirflow: 31 CFM / 52.7 m3/hStatic Pressure: 1 mm/H2OFan Bearing: Fluid Dynamic BearingWarranty: 10-year extended warrantyMSRP: €7.49Description: 92mm PWM PST case fanFan Speed: 150-1800 rpmAirflow: 43 CFM / 73.1 m3/hStatic Pressure: 1.35 mm/H2OFan Bearing: Fluid Dynamic BearingWarranty: 10-year extended warrantyMSRP: €8.99Description: 120mm extra-quiet case fanFan Speed: 1050 rpmAirflow: 24.1 CFM / 41 m3/hStatic Pressure: 0.50 mm/H2OFan Bearing: Fluid Dynamic BearingWarranty: 6-year limited warrantyMSRP: €7.99Description: 120mm PWM PST case fan for continuous operationFan Speed: 200-1800 rpmAirflow: 56.3 CFM / 95.7 m3/hStatic Pressure: 2.20 mm/H2OFan Bearing: Dual Ball BearingWarranty: 10-year limited warrantyMSRP: €10.99Description: 5x 140mm case fanFan Speed: 1350 rpmAirflow: 74 CFM / 126 m3/hStatic Pressure: 1.30 mm/H2OFan Bearing: Fluid Dynamic BearingWarranty: 6-year limited warranty€29.99The new all-black ARCTIC case fan are now available at the ARCTIC webshop , on Amazon and in retail stores. For more information, please visit the product page links below.