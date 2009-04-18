ARCTIC Releases All-Black Case Fan Range

ARCTIC is adding five new variants to its extensive fan line-up. The black case fans complement the F-Series, which is known for an excellent balance of efficient ventilation, quiet operation, and affordable pricing.
With the F8 PWM Black, F9 PWM PST Black, F12 Silent Black, F12 PWM PST CO Black and the F14 Value Pack Black product variants, some of ARCTICs best-selling standard models are now available in all-black versions.
SpecificationsARCTIC F8 PWM
Description: 80mm PWM case fan
Fan Speed: 300-2000 rpm
Airflow: 31 CFM / 52.7 m3/h
Static Pressure: 1 mm/H2O
Fan Bearing: Fluid Dynamic Bearing
Warranty: 10-year extended warranty
MSRP: 7.49
ARCTIC F9 PWM PST
Description: 92mm PWM PST case fan
Fan Speed: 150-1800 rpm
Airflow: 43 CFM / 73.1 m3/h
Static Pressure: 1.35 mm/H2O
Fan Bearing: Fluid Dynamic Bearing
Warranty: 10-year extended warranty
MSRP: 8.99
ARCTIC F12 Silent
Description: 120mm extra-quiet case fan
Fan Speed: 1050 rpm
Airflow: 24.1 CFM / 41 m3/h
Static Pressure: 0.50 mm/H2O
Fan Bearing: Fluid Dynamic Bearing
Warranty: 6-year limited warranty
MSRP: 7.99
ARCTIC F12 PWM PST CO
Description: 120mm PWM PST case fan for continuous operation
Fan Speed: 200-1800 rpm
Airflow: 56.3 CFM / 95.7 m3/h
Static Pressure: 2.20 mm/H2O
Fan Bearing: Dual Ball Bearing
Warranty: 10-year limited warranty
MSRP: 10.99
ARCTIC F14 Value Pack
Description: 5x 140mm case fan
Fan Speed: 1350 rpm
Airflow: 74 CFM / 126 m3/h
Static Pressure: 1.30 mm/H2O
Fan Bearing: Fluid Dynamic Bearing
Warranty: 6-year limited warranty
29.99
Availability
The new all-black ARCTIC case fan are now available at the ARCTIC webshop, on Amazon and in retail stores. For more information, please visit the product page links below.
ARCTIC F8 PWM
ARCTIC F9 PWM
ARCTIC F12 Silent
ARCTIC F12 PWM PST CO
ARCTIC F14 5-Fan Value Pack