ARCTIC Releases New Premium MX-5 Thermal Paste

Press Release
ARCTIC officially launches its MX-5 thermal paste today. The newly developed, high-performance paste comes with an ideal set of thermal properties, guaranteeing reliable heat dissipation over long periods of time. ARCTIC MX-5 is available now in variants ranging from 2 to 50 grams, with and without a spatula.
Like all thermal pastes from ARCTIC, MX-5 is completely metal-free. Because MX-5 is neither conductive nor capacitive, it is particularly safe to use: the possibility of short circuits, corrosion damage or discharges is eliminated.
Regardless of the application method, applying ARCTIC MX-5 is very easy thanks to its low viscosity. The paste can be evenly distributed across the CPU in an extremely thin film via contact pressure from the heat sink. Combined with high thermal conductivity, this results in very low thermal resistance, which can contribute to improved service life and processor performance.
The ARCTIC MX-5 uses carbon microparticles as a filler to smooth out small imperfections on heatsinks and heat spreaders, improving heat transfer from the component to the heat sink. It is suitable for use on all CPUs and GPUs, whether they are in PCs, laptops, or consoles. The ARCTIC MX-5 is also recommended for integrated circuits with high waste heat and for power semiconductor devices.
Pricing and Availability
The ARCTIC MX-5 premium thermal paste is now available at Amazon USA, Amazon UK, and at the ARCTIC webshop. See pricing below.
ARCTIC MX-5 5g tube: 7.49 | US$5.89
ARCTIC MX-5 4g tube: 9.49 | US$6.89
ARCTIC MX-5 8g tube: 12.49 | US$11.89
ARCTIC MX-5 20g tube: 21.99 | US$23.99
ARCTIC MX-5 50g tube: 36.99 | US44.99
ARCTIC MX-5 5g tube with spatula: 8.99 | US$5.99
ARCTIC MX-5 4g tube with spatula: 10.99 | US$6.99
ARCTIC MX-5 8g tube with spatula: 12.99 | US$11.99
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« BARROW Introduces FBEHD-01 External Expansion Display Screen for Advanced Real-Time Monitoring · ARCTIC Releases New Premium MX-5 Thermal Paste