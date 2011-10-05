ARCTIC Updates MX-4 Packaging and Syringe

ARCTIC has announced an updated look for its renowned MX-4 thermal paste, introducing redesigned packaging and a newly developed syringe while retaining the same trusted thermal compound that enthusiasts and PC builders have relied on for years. The refreshed design aligns the MX-4's visual identity with the company's newer MX-7 thermal paste series, giving the product a more modern appearance without altering its proven formula or performance.
New Packaging, Same Proven Formula
The updated MX-4 packaging features a redesigned syringe developed by ARCTIC, offering a refreshed aesthetic that complements the brand's latest product lineup. Despite the visual overhaul, ARCTIC emphasises that the thermal paste itself remains unchanged.
Users can expect the same thermal conductivity, long-term reliability, and easy application that have made MX-4 one of the most popular thermal compounds for desktop PCs, gaming systems, and workstations.
Updated Product Authentication
Alongside the new packaging, ARCTIC has also updated its product authentication process to help customers verify the authenticity of their purchase.
For older MX-4 packaging, users can scratch the security seal to reveal a unique verification code beneath it. On the redesigned packaging, the unique code is now printed directly on the syringe itself, simplifying the verification process.
Customers with concerns regarding product authentication or verification can contact ARCTIC support at [email protected].
Availability
The updated ARCTIC MX-4 packaging is expected to replace the previous design as inventory transitions globally. Since the thermal paste formula remains unchanged, users purchasing the new version will receive the same cooling performance as before, now presented in packaging that matches the company's latest product branding.