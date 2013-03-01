ARCTIC's New Premium P Pro Fan Range Launched

The ARCTIC P Pro Series is the result of intensive development work and production optimisation and defines the new premium segment in the ARCTIC fan range. The P12 Pro and P14 Pro models offer significantly increased performance with particularly high static pressure and airflow, ideal for use with radiators and in cases.
Already proven in the latest generation of Liquid Freezer III, the fans are now also available individually. The P12 Pro, P12 Pro A-RGB and P12 Pro PST (5-Pack) will initially be released, with the other 120 mm and 140 mm versions to follow in the coming weeks.
Premium-Level EngineeringAt the centre of the new development: the revised fan blade design. Automated manufacturing with low tolerances enables a minimal gap between the impeller and frame, for maximised static pressure and a significantly increased airflow efficiency.
An optimized bearing and extended impeller shaft, in combination with a high-precision balancing process, ensures low-vibration and permanently quiet operation.
A new controller-motor combination reduces motor noise and automatically compensates for speed drops in the event of increased resistance. Integrated protection mechanisms limit inrush current peaks and reliably prevent damage caused by reverse polarity. Engineered with passion this is how the new P Pro Series sets standards. With a striking performance upgrade, the premium fans offer quiet and powerful cooling for demanding applications in different variants.
Availability
The ARCTIC P12 Pro Series fans are now available at the ARCTIC webshop.
ARCTIC P Pro Series FansThe other models of the P12 Pro and P14 Pro Series will follow in the coming weeks.
