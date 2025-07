ARCTIC's New Premium P Pro Fan Range Launched

Premium-Level Engineering

ARCTIC P Pro Series Fans

At the centre of the new development: the revised fan blade design. Automated manufacturing with low tolerances enables a minimal gap between the impeller and frame, for maximised static pressure and a significantly increased airflow efficiency.An optimized bearing and extended impeller shaft, in combination with a high-precision balancing process, ensures low-vibration and permanently quiet operation.A new controller-motor combination reduces motor noise and automatically compensates for speed drops in the event of increased resistance. Integrated protection mechanisms limit inrush current peaks and reliably prevent damage caused by reverse polarity. Engineered with passion this is how the new P Pro Series sets standards. With a striking performance upgrade, the premium fans offer quiet and powerful cooling for demanding applications in different variants.The ARCTIC P12 Pro Series fans are now available at the ARCTIC webshop The other models of the P12 Pro and P14 Pro Series will follow in the coming weeks.P12 ProP12 Pro PSTP12 Pro PST - 5 PackP12 Pro PST (White)P12 Pro PST COP12 Pro A-RGBP12 Pro A-RGB - 3 PackP12 Pro A-RGB (White)P12 Pro A-RGB (White) 3 PackP14 ProP14 Pro PSTP14 Pro PST - 5 PackP14 Pro PST (White)P14 Pro PST COP14 Pro A-RGBP14 Pro A-RGB - 3 PackP14 Pro A-RGB (White)P14 Pro A-RGB (White) 3 Pack