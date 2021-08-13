Asetek Certifies New Phanteks Glacier One 240T30 CPU Cooler Delivering 360mm AIO Performance

Asetek announced that OEM partner Phanteks has introduced the extreme performance Glacier One 240T30 AIO CPU cooler. The Glacier One 240T30 can deliver 360mm performance in a 240mm form factor, taking overclocking capability for intense gameplay to the next level, while also enabling more build diversity. The 240mm AIO cooler features the new Phanteks T30-120 fan with a thicker 120x120x30mm dimension allowing it to deliver stronger air pressure.
Asetek worked closely with Phanteks when developing the Glacier One 240T30, defining a 120x240x38mm radiator best suited to bolster performance when combined with Phanteks powerful new 120mm high-performance T30-120 fans. The T30-120 features LCP frame and blades with 0.5mm continuous blade tip clearance, Dual VAPO bearing with magnetic levitation, and a 3-phase motor combining the best aerodynamic design with high-quality components. The larger radiator increases the fin depth and maximizes surface area for superior heat dissipation. The Phanteks T30-120 fans are an ideal complement to the beefed-up 240mm radiator, delivering high-velocity airflow and exceptional cooling.
The Phanteks Glacier One 240T30 incorporates Aseteks most advanced liquid cooling technology, including:
- Maximum performance along with industry-recognized quality and reliability.
- Out-of-Bounds temperature sensing. The cooler continuously monitors the liquid temperature and automatically boosts the pump speed to clear any temperature excursions, ensuring smooth system operation for an immersive gameplay experience.
- Safety features to ensure the liquid temperature stays within limits for normal safe operation.
- Even quieter operation versus previous technology generations.
- System improvements resulting in enhanced permeation resistance and increased durability.
With the Glacier One 240T30, our goal was to provide our customers with the most advanced 240mm closed-loop CPU cooler on the market. Asetek was the ideal partner given its recognized leadership in liquid cooling, and proven quality and reliability.
- said Boon T. Khor, Lead Designer at Phanteks
We were thrilled to take on the challenge when Phanteks approached us with the idea of creating a 240mm CPU cooler capable of 360mm performance. By working together, we were able to combine innovations to bring a first-of-its-kind cooling solution to Phanteks customers.
- said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek.
Source: Asetek