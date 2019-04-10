Asetek Introduces Invicta Sim Racing Pedals



Source: [url= &ab_channel=BoostedMedia]Boosted Media Youtube Channel[/url]

Asetek Invicta Sim Racing Pedals Features

- Unique Twin Hydraulic Opposing Rapid Pistons (T.H.O.R.P) brake system (Patent pending) - designed to bring ultimate immersion to sim racers- Brake pedal hardness and travel can be adjusted from a softer arcade feeling with extended travel to a formula car mode hard pedal with minimal travel and a true car feeling- Clutch simulates a real-world clutch and is designed to provide a proper physical bite point to feel like a real race car- Customizable and configurable ARGB lighting that can be controlled with RaceHub software or turned off- Footplates inspired by real race cars and real race car driving- All aluminium pedal base with integrated heel stop, footplates and pedal arms mounted with ball bearings for extended life and smooth operation- RaceHub software that enables quick and easy customization of the Invicta pedals settings. This includes calibration of the clutch bite point, dead zones, throttle curves, and updating firmware simply and efficiently. Support for future Asetek SimSports products- Tried and tested for hundreds of hours by real-world Formula and GT drivers and sim racing pros. Lifetime tested in automated mechanical rigs for many thousands of activations- Designed and manufactured/assembled in DenmarkThe Asetek Invicta Sim Racing Pedals will be available for purchase in Q4 2021 with pricing to be revealed later this year. Asetek is developing more SimSport products including wheelbases, steering wheels, shifters, and other end-user customization options.