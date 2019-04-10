Asetek Invicta Sim Racing Pedals Now Available for Pre-Order

"When innovating the Invicta pedals, it was key that we design a premium product that gives sim racers the feel of a real racecar while enhancing their performance and simplifying customization and personalization. We've received a lot of interest as we've demo-ed our Invicta pedals at sim racing and motorsports events including ADAC SimRacing 2021 Expo and Padborg Park in Denmark," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek.



Eriksen continued: "It is amazing to see the excitement when people try out the Invicta pedals as they experience the thrill of what it feels like to race a real racecar. With all the positive feedback, we decided to open pre-ordering."

Invicta Pedals Brake and Throttle: US$699/699.00 after VATInvicta Clutch System: US$299/299.00 after VATIndividuals who pre-order Invicta pedals will be automatically entered for several exciting prizes. See list of prizes below.- For the first 500 pre-orders, once shipped Asetek will draw 5 winners who will each receive via email a gift card certificate valued at US$100.00 that can be used for purchases on the Asetek SimSports webshop.- For the first 1,000 pre-orders, once shipped Asetek will draw 5 winners who will each receive via email a gift card certificate valued at US$200.00 that can be used for purchases on the Asetek SimSports webshop.- For the first 1,500 pre-orders, once shipped Asetek will draw 1 winner who will receive a custom Asetek SimSports sim racing gaming PC.- For the first 2,000 pre-orders, once shipped Asetek will draw 5 winners who will each receive a personal performance coaching session with Saga Performance.- For the first 2,500 pre-orders, once shipped Asetek will draw 1 winner who will receive an 'all-expense paid' trip to Asetek SimSports headquarters, in Aalborg, Denmark, featuring a sim racing training session with real sportscar and sim racer Valdemar Eriksen, and a tour of the Asetek SimSports facilities.Learn more about the pre-order bonus here In addition to the Invicta pedals, Asetek will also offer replaceable pedal plates for a more comfortable feeling for racers racing without shoes. Stay tuned for more SimSports products from Asetek, including wheelbases, steering wheels, shifters, and other end-user customization options.