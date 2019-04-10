Asetek Invicta Sim Racing Pedals Now Available for Pre-Order

Asetek announced its Invicta Sim Racing Pedals are available for pre-order. Introduced earlier this year, the Asetek Invicta Sim Racing Pedals are premium performance sim racing pedals for the most competitive sim racers, providing a full immersion experience thats similar to driving a real race car.
The Asetek Invicta Sim Racing Pedals including a throttle and brake pedal solution and an add-on clutch sold separately. The sim racing pedals provide an authentic racing control and feel. Using the intuitive RaceHub Software designed by Asetek, users can make quick adjustments and easily calibrate the Invicta pedals.
"When innovating the Invicta pedals, it was key that we design a premium product that gives sim racers the feel of a real racecar while enhancing their performance and simplifying customization and personalization. We've received a lot of interest as we've demo-ed our Invicta pedals at sim racing and motorsports events including ADAC SimRacing 2021 Expo and Padborg Park in Denmark," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek.
Eriksen continued: "It is amazing to see the excitement when people try out the Invicta pedals as they experience the thrill of what it feels like to race a real racecar. With all the positive feedback, we decided to open pre-ordering."
Pricing
Invicta Pedals Brake and Throttle: US$699/699.00 after VAT
Invicta Clutch System: US$299/299.00 after VAT
Pre-Order Bonus
Individuals who pre-order Invicta pedals will be automatically entered for several exciting prizes. See list of prizes below.
- For the first 500 pre-orders, once shipped Asetek will draw 5 winners who will each receive via email a gift card certificate valued at US$100.00 that can be used for purchases on the Asetek SimSports webshop.
- For the first 1,000 pre-orders, once shipped Asetek will draw 5 winners who will each receive via email a gift card certificate valued at US$200.00 that can be used for purchases on the Asetek SimSports webshop.
- For the first 1,500 pre-orders, once shipped Asetek will draw 1 winner who will receive a custom Asetek SimSports sim racing gaming PC.
- For the first 2,000 pre-orders, once shipped Asetek will draw 5 winners who will each receive a personal performance coaching session with Saga Performance.
- For the first 2,500 pre-orders, once shipped Asetek will draw 1 winner who will receive an 'all-expense paid' trip to Asetek SimSports headquarters, in Aalborg, Denmark, featuring a sim racing training session with real sportscar and sim racer Valdemar Eriksen, and a tour of the Asetek SimSports facilities.
Learn more about the pre-order bonus here.
In addition to the Invicta pedals, Asetek will also offer replaceable pedal plates for a more comfortable feeling for racers racing without shoes. Stay tuned for more SimSports products from Asetek, including wheelbases, steering wheels, shifters, and other end-user customization options.