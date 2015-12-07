Asetek Powers ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition Graphics Card

Asetek proudly announces that its high-performance liquid cooling technology is fitted the new liquid-cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card launched by ASUS the ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.
ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition
ASUS and Asetek worked together to develop a purpose-built liquid cooling solution designed to handle the thermal load of the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti required a considerable amount of cooling power with its 400W thermal design power (TDP). The Asetek cooling solution delivers superb cooling that enables the ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition to run smoothly at peak performance in prolonged gaming sessions.
The ROG Strix LC 240mm radiator GPU cooler incorporates a newly designed cold plate with an optimized fin area for NVIDIA Ampere architecture cards, plus an enlarged area to cool the surrounding VRAM. The durable tube structure offers ample flexibility for easy tube routing to enable a sleek build, and the aluminium radiator provides peak heat dissipation and includes two 120mm ARGB fans. Built for the long haul, the AIO keeps the card operating well below the thermal threshold while under load, to sustain the smooth operation, and extends the life of the GPU components due to the reduced thermal stress.
"When designing the ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, the decision to partner with Asetek was an obvious one given their expertise. Flawless system operation helps drive game immersion and proper thermal management is at the heart of that. Our ROG Strix LC 240mm radiator GPU cooler does just that while being virtually silent and enabling personalization with ARGB lighting on the fans."
Statement from David Yang, Senior Director at ASUS
Statement from David Yang, Senior Director at ASUS
"Thermal management is key to get the most out of NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards. We are thrilled that once again ASUS turned to Asetek for the liquid cooling expertise and innovation that ASUS's customers have come to expect for the ROG line of products."
Statement from John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek
Statement from John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek
Learn more about the ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition graphics card at ROG.ASUS.com.
Source: Asetek