Asetek Powers ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition Graphics Card

ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition

"When designing the ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, the decision to partner with Asetek was an obvious one given their expertise. Flawless system operation helps drive game immersion and proper thermal management is at the heart of that. Our ROG Strix LC 240mm radiator GPU cooler does just that while being virtually silent and enabling personalization with ARGB lighting on the fans."



Statement from David Yang, Senior Director at ASUS

"Thermal management is key to get the most out of NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards. We are thrilled that once again ASUS turned to Asetek for the liquid cooling expertise and innovation that ASUS's customers have come to expect for the ROG line of products."



Statement from John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek