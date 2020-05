Asetek Presents Rad Card Slot-in PCIe Radiator For GPUs

Asetek Rad Card Features

Alienware Aurora R11 with Asetek Rad Card

- Enables liquid-cooled GPUs in smaller cases, leaving room for a liquid-cooled CPU in the same case- Fits into your motherboard’s PCIe slot, just like any other add-in card- Superior cooling performance over air-cooled GPU in a small chassis- Ensures GPU stability and limits thermal throttling- Eliminates the hassle and clutter of tube routing for a clean and sparse system environmentLearn more about the Asetek Rad Card at Asetek.com Learn more about the Alienware Aurora R11 Gaming Desktop at Alienware.com