Asetek Presents Rad Card Slot-in PCIe Radiator For GPUs

Asetek presents Rad Card industrys first slot-in PCIe radiator card bringing liquid cooling for graphics cards in space-constrained cases. Aseteks Rad Card cooler is first available in Dells Alienware Aurora R11 gaming PC. The Asetek Rad Card will liquid cool an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER graphics card offering up to 69% noise reduction and reduced GPU temperature by up to 20% resulting in a 6% overall performance improvement for the graphics card.
Asetek Rad Card Features- Enables liquid-cooled GPUs in smaller cases, leaving room for a liquid-cooled CPU in the same case
- Fits into your motherboards PCIe slot, just like any other add-in card
- Superior cooling performance over air-cooled GPU in a small chassis
- Ensures GPU stability and limits thermal throttling
- Eliminates the hassle and clutter of tube routing for a clean and sparse system environment
Alienware Aurora R11 with Asetek Rad Card
