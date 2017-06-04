ASRock A520 Motherboard Series Introduced

ASRock proudly introduces the new motherboard line-up for AMD A520 chipset, a new value solution to join the AMD 500 series family. The newly launched ASRock AMD A520 motherboards offer stunning the performance of the AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processors at a more affordable price point. ASRocks AMD A520 motherboard line-up will consist of full-size ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX models with the ASRock A520M Pro4 sporting four DIMM slots supporting up to 128GB of DDR4 memory. ASRock also offers models with Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi offering wireless networking out of the box.
"At AMD, our goal is to provide every PC user with the most powerful, flexible and reliable user experience across all verticals," said Chris Kilburn, corporate vice president and general manager, client component business unit, AMD. "We are pleased to introduce the AMD A520 chipset, offering a robust platform for the award-winning 3rd Gen Ryzen Desktop Processors alongside a promise for future support of the upcoming "Zen 3" architecture. With creative designs in a range of form factors from Mini-ITX to full size Micro-ATX coupled with an abundance of connectivity options from our partners at ASRock, the A520 chipset will offer a streamlined and trusted platform to satisfy even the most demanding home and office PC users."
"To allow the latest and greatest AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Desktop Processors can be enjoyed on all sorts of platform, ASRock provides all sort of solution for you to choose from, such as the A520M-ITX/ac, a Mini-ITX motherboard that is packed full of excitement including Dr.MOS VRM solution, 802.11ac WiFi and a full coverage heatsink for M.2 SSD, a robust little beast for the entry Mini ITX lover." Says Chris Lee, general manager of ASRock motherboard business unit.
ASRock AMD A520 Motherboard SeriesASRock A520M Pro4
ASRock A520M/ac
ASRock A520M-HDV
ASRock A520M-HDVP
ASRock A520M-HVS
ASRock A520M-ITX/ac
