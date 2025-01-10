ASRock AM5 Motherboards Fully Support the Latest AMD Ryzen Processors

ASRock today announced that its AM5 motherboards fully support the newly launched AMD Ryzen processors, delivering broader compatibility and performance for gamers worldwide.
New AMD Ryzen 7 9700F and Ryzen 5 9500F Processors
The newly introduced AMD Ryzen 9000 Series includes the Ryzen 7 9700F and Ryzen 5 9500F, both without integrated graphics, as well as the Ryzen 5 7400 and 7400F from the Ryzen 7000 Series.
ASRock's AM5 motherboard lineupincluding X870E, X870, B850, B840, X670E, B650E, B650, A620A, and A620 chipsetscan fully support the newly launched processors by simply downloading and installing BIOS version 3.30 (AGESA 1.2.0.3e Patch A) or later from the official website.
In addition to downloading BIOS updates from the official site, users can also take advantage of BIOS Flashback and Instant Flash for quick and convenient upgrades. ASRock strongly recommends updating to the latest BIOS version to ensure optimal compatibility and performance.
Download the latest BIOS from the ASRock official website.