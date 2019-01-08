ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming and Challenger Series Launched

ASRock today launched new Phantom Gaming and Challenger series products based on AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPUs. The new ASRock graphics cards are built on the 7nm manufacturing process and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, and include support for the DirectX 12 Ultimate API, hardware-accelerated raytracing, HDMI 2.1, and PCI Express 4.0. In addition, with high-speed 8GB GDDR6 memory plus a wealth of exclusive features, the ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT series graphics cards can provide the ultimate 1080p gaming performance. ASRock is the first to put out an ITX model with the ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX model which is 179mm in length.
ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming D 8GB OC
The high-end ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming D 8GB OC graphics card features the triple-fan Phantom Gaming 3X cooling system for excellent cooling performance, as well as a unique Striped Axial Fan, Air Deflecting Fin and Ultra-fit Heatpipe to greatly increase cooling efficiency. The stylish metal backplate strengthens the structure and prevents damage to the board. With the addition of an ARGB fan, ARGB LED board, and Polychrome SYNC lighting control software, users can fully customize and control their own lighting system. The cool black and red appearance and the ultimate factory-preset overclocking settings make ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming D 8GB OC graphics card ideal for hardcore gamers.
ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger Pro 8GB OC
The mid-range ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger Pro 8GB OC graphics card includes a triple-fan cooling system with the exclusive Striped Axial Fan and Ultra-fit Heatpipe to provide excellent thermal efficiency. The metal backplate strengthens the structure and prevents damage to the board, and Super Alloy Graphics Card components help ensure long-term stable operation. These practical features, as well as the excellent factory-preset overclocking settings, make the ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger Pro 8GB OC graphics card a great option for users who value world-class thermal efficiency.
ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger D 8GB OC
The mainstream ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger D 8GB OC graphics card is equipped with a dual-fan thermal design with the exclusive Striped Axial Fan to enhance the airflow, and the Ultra-fit Heatpipe, which maximizes the thermal contact area for superior thermal efficiency. The metal backplate strengthens the structure while the high-quality Super Alloy Graphics Card components improve stability, and the factory-preset overclocking settings delivers increased levels of performance. These practical designs enable the ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger D 8GB OC graphics card to better meet the basic needs of system integrators and mainstream users.
ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX 8GB
Additionally, ASRock today introduced the special ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX 8GB graphics card. It is equipped with the unique single-fan Challenger ITX cooler and the large Striped Axial Fan for enhanced airflow. The graphics card also offers the Ultra-fit Heatpipe that maximizes the thermal contact area to provide excellent thermal efficiency in a compact form factor, as well as Super Alloy Graphics Card components to improve stability for long-term operation. With a small size and many useful features, the ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX 8GB graphics card is a premium choice for small-form-factor PC enthusiasts using compact a mini ITX chassis.
To learn more, please visit the product page links below.
ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming D 8GB OC
ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger Pro 8GB OC
ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger D 8GB OC
ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Challenger ITX 8GB