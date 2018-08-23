ASRock Announce AMD Ryzen 4000 Equipped 4X4 BOX-4000 Series MiniPCs

PRESS RELEASE
8th September 2020 - ASRock Industrial Computer today announced the new 4X4 BOX-4000 Series Mini PCs: 4X4 BOX-4800U, 4X4 BOX-4500U, 4X4 BOX-4300U, powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 U-series processors up to Ryzen 7 4800U with 8 cores, 16 threads to deliver premium performance and enhanced productivity. Featuring small yet powerful, the 4X4 BOX-4000 Series Mini PCs include dual LAN ports up to 2.5 Gigabit along with one DASH function and Teaming function, Intel Wi-Fi 6 for high-speed connectivity. Moreover, there is dual storage support with one M.2 2242/2260/2280 slot plus 2.5" bay for SATA3 HDD/SSD, while upholding four displays outputs in [email protected] resolution. The all-in-one feature makes it well suited for a wide range of home and business applications such as home entertainment, gaming, video conference, working from home, KIOSK, digital signage, and many more.
Small, yet powerful Mini PCs with Ryzen 4000 APU for premium performance
The 4X4 BOX-4000 Series Mini PCs come in a small footprint at 110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85 mm (W x D x H) and run on AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs to deliver premium performance. Spanning from the flagship 4X4 BOX-4800U, 4X4 BOX-4500U to the entry-level 4X4 BOX-4300U are all based on the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 U-series processors: Ryzen 7 4800U, Ryzen 5 4500U, and Ryzen 3 4300U. The system supports dual-channel DDR4 3200 MHz SO-DIMM memory up to 64 GB for smooth multitask computing, one M.2 Key M, 2242/2260/2280 plus 2.5-inch SATA3 HDD/SSD tray support, making it easy to carry out necessary upgrades.
Four displays outputs and high-speed connectivity
Featuring four displays outputs and integrated AMD Radeon Vega7 7x CUs Graphics, the 4X4 BOX-4000 Series Mini PCs support one HDMI 2.0a, one DisplayPort 1.2a (Support DP++) and two USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type C) for DP1.2a display output to hold four monitors in stunning [email protected] resolution for more productive experiences. Besides, there is one Realtek 2.5 Gigabit LAN, one Realtek 1 Gigabit LAN with DASH function and Teaming function, plus one M.2 (Key E) for Intel Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 to speed up data transmission, lower latency thus enabling the remote management functions.
"The 4X4 BOX has become the most popular AMD-powered MiniPC since ASRock Industrial was the first to release AMD solutions," said James Lee, President of ASRock Industrial. "We are pleased to announce the new 4X4 BOX-4000 Series Mini PCs with the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs to provide better computing performance in an ultra-compact size, one that is perfectly suited for a wide range of home and business applications."
For more product information please refer to:
ASRock Announce AMD Ryzen 4000 Equipped 4X4 BOX-4000 Series MiniPCs
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« EKWB Prepares EK-Quantum Vector Waterblock for RTX 30-Series · ASRock Announce AMD Ryzen 4000 Equipped 4X4 BOX-4000 Series MiniPCs