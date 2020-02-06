ASRock-Branded GeIL EVO SPEAR Phantom DDR4 Memory Released In North America
Taipei, Taiwan February 6th, 2020 GeIL, Golden Emperor International Ltd. one of the world's leading PC components and peripheral manufacturers, is pleased to announce the EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition DDR4 Memory, GeIL and ASRock's co-branded DRAM, is now available at Newegg.com and select retailers in the Americas.
GeIL memory has joined forces with leading motherboard brand, ASRock, and its top-of-the-line Phantom Gaming Alliance. Through this partnership, GeIL and ASRock dedicated to building a strong foundation for compatibility and reliability between DRAM and motherboard. The EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition Memory is tested under the strict criteria and validation of the ASRock Phantom Gaming series motherboards. As an excellent result of the cooperation, exceptional stability has benefited. It's available in frequencies from 2400MHz to 3200MHz, capacity for 4GB to 32GB kit, and runs as low as 1.2V and at max 1.35V.
As an influential member of the Phantom Gaming Alliance, the EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition Memory meant to let the visual elements of the modules become one for defining values of the co-branding. The module is built with a ten layer PCB and wrapped by a stealthy black aluminum heat spreader to deliver outstanding signal integrity and heat dissipation for gamers and enthusiasts who require better thermal conductivity for the small form factor systems (SFF). The EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition Memory offers a better choice for a cost-efficient upgrade, the exceptional gaming experience, video editing, and 3D animation rendering.
Backed by the limited lifetime warranty, the EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition Memory is fully compatible with ASRock Phantom Gaming Motherboards, including Intel Z390 Phantom Gaming X/9/8/7/6/4 series, AMD X570 Gaming X/4 series, AMD X399 Phantom Gaming 6 series and more. Most significantly, the EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition Memory is optimized for AMD platforms and strictly verified across a large number of AMD AM4 motherboards and AMD Ryzen processors to guarantee the best compatibility and stability for all AMD builders.
Availability
GeIL EVO SPEAR Phantom DDR4 Memory is available at Newegg priced from $67.99. More product information can be found at:
EVO Spear Phantom Gaming Edition:- http://www.geilmemory.com/product/?id=45
EVO Spear Phantom Gaming Edition (AMD):- http://www.geilmemory.com/product/?id=44
For more information about ASRock Phantom Gaming visit http://www.asrock.com/microsite/PhantomGamingAlliance/
