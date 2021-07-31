ASRock C621A WS Motherboard for Server and Workstation Launched

ASRock, is proud to announce its Intel C621A powered workstation motherboards, the C621A WS which supports the latest Xeon W-3300 processors giving ultimate performance for almost every application such as content creating, rendering machine, and high-end workstation.
The ASRock C621A WS uses the Intel LGA4189 Socket wherein Noctua just recently released new CPU cooler models. The platform supports the 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors for server and workstation applications.
The ASRock C621A WS is a platform solely built for workstation application from the ground up, the 4 PCIe4.0 x16, 3 PCIe4.0 x8 on this motherboard supports up to 4 dual-slot GPU/FPGA cards, perfect for Deep learning workstation, Visual computing such as 3D design and creation. The motherboard has 8 DIMM slots running at 1 DIMM per channel mode giving ultimate stability and performance, supporting DDR4 RDIMM, LRDIMM, and Intel Optane Persistent Memory in order to maximize the system capability.
Internet connectivity is also a highlight on ASRock C621A WS, this motherboard is geared with 2x RJ45 with 10GbE by intel Intel X710-AT2 controller, and besides the 10GbE connectivity, it also has 2x RJ45 (1GbE) by Intel i210 for maximum internet excess, offering fast and vast option for media center, workstation, and general purpose server.
To speed up the connection from outside the system, this motherboard also has 2x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C header for front panel connections for convenient and fast file transfer to portable storage devices. The ASRock C621A WS also supports remote management through IPMI interface, giving system administrators out-of-band managing and monitoring capability of computer systems.
Availability
The ASRock C621A WS motherboard may not be sold worldwide. Please contact your local ASRock representative for availability in your region.