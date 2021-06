ASRock Discretely Adds H510 Pro BTC+ Mining Motherboard

The ASRock H510 Pro BTC+ mining motherboard features the Smart PCIe State Detection feature that indicated the status of every graphics card installed on the PCIe slots upon booting for easy monitoring and troubleshooting. Furthermore, all six PCIe slots are reinforced with the ASRock PCI-E Steel Slot – a solid covering that prevents signal interference and adds support for heavier graphics cards. Other features of the motherboard include Intel LAN, M.2 slot for SATA SSD, and onboard power and reset buttons.Supports 10th and 11th Generation Intel Core ProcessorsSupports DDR4 3200MHzHDMI output6x PCIe 3.0 x16, 1x Mining Port (M_Port1 at x1)1x SATA3, 1x M.2 (SATA3)2x Rear USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A4x USB 2.0 Type-A (2 Rear, 2 Front)Intel Gigabit LANTwo Extra 24-pin ATX Power ConnectorOnboard Power On / Reset ButtonFully Independent Power RailThe ASRock H510 Pro BTC+ mining motherboard is coming soon on CCL Online . ASRock did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the H510 Pro BTC+ mining motherboard at ASRock