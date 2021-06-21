ASRock Discretely Adds H510 Pro BTC+ Mining Motherboard
ASRock discretely adds the H510 Pro BTC+ mining motherboard with six PCIe 3.0 x16 slots and a custom motherboard form-factor. The ASRock H510 Pro BTC+ supports 10th and 11th generation Intel Core processors and has a single DDR4 DIMM slot situated at the top of the motherboard. The motherboard also has two extra 24-pin motherboard power connectors along with a fully independent power rail for power delivery. The six PCIe slots are spaced far apart making it a riser kit-free design and offer breathing space for the graphics cards cooling to work efficiently.
The ASRock H510 Pro BTC+ mining motherboard features the Smart PCIe State Detection feature that indicated the status of every graphics card installed on the PCIe slots upon booting for easy monitoring and troubleshooting. Furthermore, all six PCIe slots are reinforced with the ASRock PCI-E Steel Slot a solid covering that prevents signal interference and adds support for heavier graphics cards. Other features of the motherboard include Intel LAN, M.2 slot for SATA SSD, and onboard power and reset buttons.
Features
Supports 10th and 11th Generation Intel Core Processors
Supports DDR4 3200MHz
HDMI output
6x PCIe 3.0 x16, 1x Mining Port (M_Port1 at x1)
1x SATA3, 1x M.2 (SATA3)
2x Rear USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
4x USB 2.0 Type-A (2 Rear, 2 Front)
Intel Gigabit LAN
Two Extra 24-pin ATX Power Connector
Onboard Power On / Reset Button
Fully Independent Power Rail
The ASRock H510 Pro BTC+ mining motherboard is coming soon on CCL Online. ASRock did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the H510 Pro BTC+ mining motherboard at ASRock.
