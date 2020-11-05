ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX 6GB OC Graphics Card Goes On Sale

ASRock has discreetly released the Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX 6GB OC graphics card, one of Intel's new discrete graphics card solutions this year. ASRock may not have announced its release but it is now available in ASRocks network retailers including Newegg. Now listed at the ASRock website, the A380 Challenger ITX sports a compact single-fan, 2-slot card thats only 124mm long shorter than the Gunnir Photon model.
The ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX has a factory-overclocked clock speed of 2250 MHz, 250MHz higher than the reference model. The graphics card packs 6GB of GDDR6 memory with a memory clock speed of 15.5 Gbps. It uses an 8-pin PCIe power connector with a 500W PSU minimum requirement.
Pricing and Availability
The ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX 6G OC graphics card is listed on Newegg for $139.99, currently on back order. Estimated time of arrival of new stocks on August 22, 2022. The graphics card has not been spotted in the European market as of this writing.
To learn more about the Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX 6GB OC graphics card, please visit the ASRock website.