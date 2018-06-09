Press Release
ASRock introduces the Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX 8G graphics card, ASRocks latest variation of the Radeon RX 5500 XT sporting a compact form-factor designed for ITX builds. The Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX is just 190mm in length and packs a single 100mm cooling fan. Powered by the AMD advanced 7nm RDNA architecture, the ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX delivers superb performance with reduced latency and highly responsive gaming visuals.
Deemed the best for 1080p gaming, the Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics offers ultra-responsive, high-fidelity AAA gaming at 60 FPS and e-Sports gaming of up to 90 FPS. The Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX comes equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 high-speed memory and supports PCI-Express 4.0. The graphics card comes with a base clock of 1607MHz, a game clock of 1717MHz, and a maximum boost clock of 1845MHz. Lastly, it comes with a set of features designed for gaming including Radeon Image Sharpening, AMD FidelityFX, Radeon Anti-Lag, and Radeon FreeSync technologies.
Specifications
Boost Clock: Up to 1845 MHz / 14 Gbps
Game Clock: Up to 1717 MHz / 14 Gbps
Base Clock: 1607 MHz / 14 Gbps
Memory: 8GB GDDR6
Bus Standard: PCI Express 4.0 x8
Output Ports: 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI
Dimension: 190 x 139 x 42 mm (with bracket)
Power Connector: 1x 8-pin PCIe Power
Maximum Resolution: 8K HDR 60 Hz
No information on pricing and availability as of this writing. Learn more about the ASRock Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX 8G at ASRock.com
Source: ASRock.com (Press Release)
ASRock Introduces Compact Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX Graphics Card
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« MSI Presents Optix MAG301CR 30-Inch 200Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor · ASRock Introduces Compact Radeon RX 5500 XT Challenger ITX Graphics Card