ASRock Introduces Intel 400 Series Thin Mini-ITX Motherboards

Quick Specs

ASRock B460TM-ITX

Thin Mini-ITX

Supports Intel LGA1200 10th Gen Processors, up to 65W

Supports Dual Channel DDR4, Max. 64GB (non-ECC)

Graphics Output: Dual HDMI, Optional DisplayPort

1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 and SATA 6Gb)

2x SATA 6Gb with RAID 0/1

Supports LVDS



ASRock H410TM-ITX

Thin Mini-ITX

Supports Intel LGA1200 10th Gen Processors, up to 65W

Supports Dual Channel DDR4, Max. 64GB (non-ECC)

Graphics Output: Dual HDMI, Optional DisplayPort

1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 and SATA 6Gb)

2x SATA 6Gb

Supports LVDS

