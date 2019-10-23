ASRock Introduces Intel 400 Series Thin Mini-ITX Motherboards

ASRock introduces its Intel 400 Series thin mini-ITX form-factor motherboards: B460TM-ITX and H410TM-ITX. Both motherboards support the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors of up to 65W. The motherboards also support up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR4-2666MHz SO-DIMM memory and fast PCIe M.2 solid-state drives (2260/2280).
The ASRock B460TM-ITX and H410TM-ITX mini-ITX motherboards are designed for compact all-in-one PCs. The ASRock Intel 400 Series mini-ITX motherboards feature dual HDMI ports and supports 4K UHD resolution.
Quick Specs
ASRock B460TM-ITX
Thin Mini-ITX
Supports Intel LGA1200 10th Gen Processors, up to 65W
Supports Dual Channel DDR4, Max. 64GB (non-ECC)
Graphics Output: Dual HDMI, Optional DisplayPort
1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 and SATA 6Gb)
2x SATA 6Gb with RAID 0/1
Supports LVDS
ASRock H410TM-ITX
Thin Mini-ITX
Supports Intel LGA1200 10th Gen Processors, up to 65W
Supports Dual Channel DDR4, Max. 64GB (non-ECC)
Graphics Output: Dual HDMI, Optional DisplayPort
1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 and SATA 6Gb)
2x SATA 6Gb
Supports LVDS
ASRock B460TM-ITX
Thin Mini-ITX
Supports Intel LGA1200 10th Gen Processors, up to 65W
Supports Dual Channel DDR4, Max. 64GB (non-ECC)
Graphics Output: Dual HDMI, Optional DisplayPort
1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 and SATA 6Gb)
2x SATA 6Gb with RAID 0/1
Supports LVDS
ASRock H410TM-ITX
Thin Mini-ITX
Supports Intel LGA1200 10th Gen Processors, up to 65W
Supports Dual Channel DDR4, Max. 64GB (non-ECC)
Graphics Output: Dual HDMI, Optional DisplayPort
1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 and SATA 6Gb)
2x SATA 6Gb
Supports LVDS
Learn more about ASRocks Intel 400 Series mini-ITX motherboards on the product page links below:
ASRock B460TM-ITX
ASRock H410TM-ITX
Source: ASRock