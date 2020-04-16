ASRock Introduces Intel 500 Series Motherboards Featuring Taichi, Phantom Gaming, and Steel Legend Series

ASRock Z490 Taichi Flagship Motherboard

Designed for the premium market, the "uncompromised performance" ASRock Z590 Taichi embraces the latest USB4 standard with Thunderbolt 4 technology, providing an incredible 40Gb/s transfer rate that is perfect for ultra-high-speed external storage devices.Killer WiFi connectivity features the latest WiFi 6E standard, which embraces the 6GHz band for extreme throughput performance and the lowest latency. Together with its Killer LAN onboard, Killer Double Shot can be used to combine both connections together, maximizing networking performance.New features added to ASRock's premium 500 series motherboards include the Lightning Gaming Ports that uniquely use custom-engineered USB signal lanes to accommodate the latest gaming mice with ultra-high polling rates; whereas traditional USB signal design cannot fully support this high report rate gaming peripheral therefore limits performance.Showcasing its true, gaming-focused design, the ASRock Z590 PG Velocita incorporates the CPU Direct Source LAN. Unlike others that are gaming in name only, the Killer E3100 2.5G LAN chip on the ASRock Z590 PG Velocita can be controlled directly by the CPU, providing the lowest possible latency and significant overall networking performance boost, ensuring users always have the edge in battle with the lowest pings possible.Memory overclocking is now available on all ASRock Z590, H570, and B560 motherboards, giving more users the best performance potential. All Steel Legend motherboards use a 6-layer PCB for optimized signal and power tracing lowers board temperature as well as improving memory stability at higher frequencies, and further overclocking potential.Every motherboard in this series is equipped with 2.5Gb/s LAN and a front-panel USB 3.2 Gen-2x2 header. 2.5Gb/s LAN boosts networking performance 2.5X over typical home ethernet speeds. It is ideal for home NAS streaming and backups, content creators, online gamers, and the demands of enthusiasts for lower-latency gaming, faster file transfers, and performance that keeps up with modern SSDs. Similarly, USB 3.2 Gen-2x2 is capable of 20Gbps throughput, providing the most convenient access for USB storage devices in need of extreme speeds.ASRock is keen to support all PC builders, from premium to entry-level. The ASRock Z590 Pro4 (ATX) and ASRock Z590M Pro4 (micro ATX) both use a 6 layer PCB and 12 phase Dr.MOS VRM, bringing incredibly powerful performance and superb overclocking potential to more users than ever. Dr.MOS fully integrated MOSFETs operate more efficiently than alternative solutions, enabling lower temperatures and improved sustained performance.For more information on the new ASRock Z590 Series motherboards, please visit the product page links below.