ASRock Introduces Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming Graphics Card

ASRock introduces the Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC graphics card, the first custom PCB Radeon RX 6900 XT to appear other than the reference model which ASRock also listed on their website. The ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC graphics card sports an outstanding pre-overclocked setting and a triple-fan Phantom Gaming 3X cooling system. The graphics card's exclusive Striped Axial Fan enhances airflow and minimizes noise, while the metal frame and stylish metal backplate protect the PCB from damage.
The graphics card features the ASRock Phantom Gaming styling with its cool black and red colour scheme that will perfectly complement Phantom Gaming Alliance collection which includes ASRock products and products from partners including Cooler Master, Fractal Design, GeIL, and others. The ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming also feature an ARGB fan in the center and a side ARGB LED panel, both supports ASRock Polychrome Sync. The graphics card does have a LED On/Off Switch on the side to turn off and turn on addressable RGB lighting on the graphics card and other ARGB LED components connected via the ARGB header on the graphics card.
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTThe new Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card is built upon the ground-breaking AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture and 7nm process technology and features 80 compute units, 5120 stream processors, hardware-accelerated raytracing, 16GB 256-bit GDDR6 memory and an HDMI 2.1 video port. It also supports the DirectX 12 Ultimate API and the PCI Express 4.0 bus standard and provides a host of additional features to deliver the ultimate 4K gaming experiences.
ASRock is yet to announce a Radeon RX 6900 XT Taichi and Challenger model. For more information on ASRocks AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Series graphics cards, visit the product page links below.
ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC
ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT 16G (Reference Model)