ASRock Introduces Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming Graphics Card

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

The new Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card is built upon the ground-breaking AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture and 7nm process technology and features 80 compute units, 5120 stream processors, hardware-accelerated raytracing, 16GB 256-bit GDDR6 memory and an HDMI 2.1 video port. It also supports the DirectX 12 Ultimate API and the PCI Express 4.0 bus standard and provides a host of additional features to deliver the ultimate 4K gaming experiences.ASRock is yet to announce a Radeon RX 6900 XT Taichi and Challenger model. For more information on ASRock’s AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Series graphics cards, visit the product page links below. ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT 16G (Reference Model)