ASRock Introduces X570 PG Velocita Motherboard

ASRock launches the X570 PG Velocita motherboard, the brands latest addition to its line-up of AMD X570 motherboards under the Phantom Gaming line. Designed to meet the needs of high-performance gaming, the ASRock X570 PG Velocita is positioned to offer the best price-performance with its set of unbeatable premium features featuring Killer Wireless and Killer Ethernet networking solutions. The motherboard packs gamer-centric features for incredible gaming performance.
Evolution of Phantom GamingUsers may well spot on the phantom gaming logo's difference! The blazing fire in the core symbols the higher transmit rate. Users can enjoy the PCI express 4.0 with double bandwidth from previous generation. At the same time, the whole new Killer Ethernet & Wifi offers a faster and more reliable networking for gamers towards perfect gaming experiences. The cool colour around contrasts quite markedly with the flame inside, making the design code of phantom gaming full of mystery. The frame-break shield integrates all elements above, showing the temperament of domineering and unbeatable strength of new Phantom Gaming.
Killer Wireless and Killer EthernetASRock X570 PG Velocita has both Killer E3100 and Killer AX1650, which support Killer Prioritization Engine and Killer DoubleShot Pro, offering the most reliable networking. The Killer Prioritization Engine can identify and process thousands of games, applications, and websites. It prioritizes real-time packets over other packets and makes Gaming in first priority, offering more enjoyable and uninterrupted online entertainment experiences with better throughput and lowest latency.
Killer DoubleShot Pro is a technology for systems that have both Killer Wireless and Killer Ethernet products, enabling your computer to use Wi-Fi and Ethernet at the same time. It will automatically utilize the fastest network connection for all of the PC's high priority traffic, and all standard traffic is then sent over the other interface. This ensures the highest priority traffic will always be put on the fastest and most reliable link.
Gamer-Centric Features for Incredible PerformanceFor AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors, X570 PG Velocita provides the 14 Digi Power Phase and 50A Dr. MOS, offering a completely smooth power delivery to fully develop the OC potential of CPUs with optimized heat dissipation. Besides, it provides two Hyper M.2 sockets with full-coverage heatsink for up to Gen4 x4 (64 Gb/s), ensuring that high-performance M.2 SSDs can always work at full capacity and have a longer component lifespan. With PCI express 4.0 slots for graphic cards and all features above, gamers have been already one step forward than other competitors.
Style Your PersonalityWith ASRock Polychrome RGB, ASRock offers a very comprehensive control to perform the built-in RGB LEDs or the connected LED strips, CPU fans, coolers, chassis, and any RGB devices smoothly. There are both 3-pin addressable RGB header and traditional 4-pin RGB LED headers on X570 PG Velocita that allows users to connect RGB strips directly to the motherboard and sync their lighting system using the app provided.
ASRock X570 PG Velocita Key FeaturesSupports AMD AM4 socket Ryzen 2000, 3000, 4000 and 5000 Series processors
14 Power Phase Design, Digi Power, Dr. MOS
Supports DDR4 5000+ (OC)
2 PCIe 4.0 x16, 3 PCIe 4.0 x1*
Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort
7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec), Nahimic Audio
8 SATA3, 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4), 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4 & SATA3)*
3 USB 3.2 Gen2 (Rear Type A+C, Front Type-C), 10 USB 3.2 Gen1 (4 Front, 6 Rear)
Killer E3100 2.5G LAN
Killer AX1650 802.11ax WiFi 6
*Actual support may vary by CPU
Learn more about the ASRock X570 PG Velocita motherboard at ASRock.com