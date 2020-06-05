ASRock Intros Z590 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4 with Thunderbolt 4

ASRock introduces its first Z590 mini-ITX motherboard with Thunderbolt 4 ports the ASRock Z590 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4. The motherboard supports the latest 11th generation and older 10th generation Intel Core processors and is positioned as a top-tier high-end motherboard for SFF PC builds. Aside from Thunderbolt 4, the Z590 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4 features a Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4x4) slot with a cooling armour solution. The motherboards PCIe 4.0 x16 slot is fortified with ASRocks Steel Slot Gen4 to support heavy graphics cards.
The ASRock Z590 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4 is a tiny powerhouse of a motherboard with its 10-layer PCB construction and 90A Dr.MOS solution with premium Nichicon 12K capacitor. It packs a Killer Networking solution including a Killer E3100 2.5GbE LAN port and Intel Killer AX1675 Wi-Fi 6E. The motherboard also packs USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C front I/O headers and both RGB and ARGB headers for ASRock Polychrome RGB-certified devices.
Key Features- Supports 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and 11th Gen Intel Core Processors
- Supports DDR4 4266MHz (OC)
- 1 PCIe 4.0 x16
- Graphics Output Options: HDMI, DisplayPort, Intel Thunderbolt 4
- 7.1 CH HD Audio (Realtek ALC1220 Audio Codec), Nahimic Audio
- 3 SATA3, 1 Hyper M.2 (PCIe Gen4 x4)
- 1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA3)
- 1 Intel Thunderbolt 4 Type-C
- 5 USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gb/s (Rear)
- 2 Front USB 3.2 Gen1 5Gb/s, 1 Front USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C 20Gb/s
- Dual LAN: Killer E3100G 2.5G LAN and Intel Gigabit LAN
- Killer AX1675x 802.11ax (WiFi 6E) + Bluetooth 5.2
ASRock did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Z590 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4 mini-ITX motherboard at ASRock.