ASRock Launch The Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC

Graphics Engine:- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Bus Standard:- PCI Express 4.0

DirectX:- 12

OpenGL:- 4.6

Memory:- GDDR6 8GB



Engine Clock:

- Boost Clock: 1905 MHz

- Game Clock: 1795 MHz

- Base Clock: 1650 MHz



Stream Processors:- 2560

Memory Clock:- 14 Gbps

Memory Bus:- 256-bit

Resolution:- Digital Max Resolution: 8K HDR 60 Hz



Interface:

- 1 x HDMI 2.0b

- 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC 1.2a

HDCP:- Yes

Multi-view:- 4



Recommended PSU:- 650W

Power Connector:- 2 x 8-pin

Accessories:- 1 x Quick Installation Guide



Dimensions:

- 279 x 118 x 52 mm (with bracket)

- 291 x 133 x 52 mm (without bracket)

The leading global motherboard, graphics card and mini PC manufacturer,, has launchedthree-fan graphics card. The graphics card is powered by the AMD advanced 7nm RDNA architecture, features new Compute Units delivering incredible performance and is optimized for better visual effects such as volumetric lighting, blur effects, depth of field, and multi-level cache hierarchy for reduced latency and highly responsive gaming.The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT series graphics card takes 1080p gaming to the next level, delivering ultra-responsive, high-fidelity AAA gaming at up to 60 FPS and e-Sports gaming at up to 90 FPS. The AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT is equipped with up to 8GB of GDDR6 high-speed memory and PCI® Express 4.0 support for maximum game performance, exceptional power efficiency and outstanding value. Based on RDNA architecture, the Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro Series graphics card provides base/game/boost GPU clock at 1650/1795/1905MHz. Furthermore, Radeon Image Sharpening, FidelityFX, Radeon Anti-Lag and Radeon FreeSync technologies bring about maximum performance and enhanced gaming experiences.The ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC is featured with new style of triple-fan cooler. Using a special laser engraving and concentric polishing treatment on fan labels, the entire ID design has a fresh and attractive exterior. Besides, the stylish metal backplate enhances the product strength and makes the overall appearance of the graphics card complete. The ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC containing three 8 cm fans supports 0dB silent cooling technology. It leads the fans to stop spinning when the graphic card's temperature is low, which offers quieter environment. Most importantly, at 2.7-slot cooler contains a larger heat-sink that has significantly more surface area, which provides effective cooling potential.Not only does the launch of Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC bring in the new spirit to Challenger Pro Series graphics cards, but also shows the ambitiousness that ASRock keeps expending its product lineup. Undoubtedly, the ASRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger Pro 8G OC is the ideal choice for all users.For more information please visit the product page