ASRock Launches 1L Jupiter X300 Mini PC

Press Release
ASRock announces the Jupiter X300 mini-PC with an AMD AM4 socket supporting 35W and 65W Ryzen APUs with Radeon graphics. The ASRock Jupiter X300 supports AMD Ryzen 4000G Series processors and up to 64GB SO-DIMM DDR4-3200MHz memory. This AMD-powered mini-PC delivers decent performance for a wide range of home entertainment and business use. The Jupiter X300 provides perfect expandability with only 1L of size, a PCIe Gen3 Ultra M.2(2280) SSD slot, a 2.5-inch SATA6Gb/s hard drive bay, and an M.2 Key-E slot for Wi-Fi module.
The connectivity of the ASRock Jupiter X300 Mini PC includes dual USB Type-C ports, six USB Type-A connectors as well as three simultaneous display outputs which include DisplayPort, HDMI, and D-Sub. In this way, ASRock Jupiter X300 Mini PC offers users productivity and flexibility for any scenario. In addition, Jupiter X300 is also available with the model equipped with DASH LAN and TPM function for Enterprise Solutions.
The ASRock Jupiter X300 features anti-theft features and a native 2W speaker. The mini-PC sports a chassis intrusion trigger that sends a notification if the chassis has been opened. It also features a tri-direction VESA mount that lets you mount Jupiter behind the monitor. Users can also opt for the included vertical stand to place it on the desktop with a minimal footprint.
