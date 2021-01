ASRock Launches 1L Jupiter X300 Mini PC

The connectivity of the ASRock Jupiter X300 Mini PC includes dual USB Type-C ports, six USB Type-A connectors as well as three simultaneous display outputs which include DisplayPort, HDMI, and D-Sub. In this way, ASRock Jupiter X300 Mini PC offers users productivity and flexibility for any scenario. In addition, Jupiter X300 is also available with the model equipped with DASH LAN and TPM function for Enterprise Solutions.The ASRock Jupiter X300 features anti-theft features and a native 2W speaker. The mini-PC sports a chassis intrusion trigger that sends a notification if the chassis has been opened. It also features a tri-direction VESA mount that lets you mount Jupiter behind the monitor. Users can also opt for the included vertical stand to place it on the desktop with a minimal footprint.Learn more about the ASRock Jupiter X300 mini-PC at ASRock.com